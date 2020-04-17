Global Metal Coatings Market Growth Drivers | Key Players:DuPont, Akzo Nobel N.V., The Valspar Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, KANSAI PAINT CO., LTD, Beckers Group

Market Analysis:

The Global Metal Coatings Market accounted for USD 12.11 billion in 2016 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

This report focuses on Metal Coatings Markets volume and value at global, regional and corporate levels. This report shows the global size of the Metal Coatings Market by analyzing historical data and future prospects. This report categorizes in regional terms the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Metal Coatings Market in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. This report analyzes each manufacturer’s production facilities, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in the global market. This report contains a comprehensive ” Metal Coatings Market” study using SWOT analysis, i.e. Strength, weakness, opportunities for organization and threats. The Metal Coatings Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key market players based on the various objectives of the organization, such as profiling, product outline, production quantities, required raw materials and the financial health of the organization.

It gives top to bottom instructive information on the advancement patterns and the approaches and controls, concerning Metal Coatings showcase, actualized in every one of the topographical sections. The dominating utilizations of this market have additionally been talked about finally in this exploration consider.

Key Manufacturers

PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

DuPont

Akzo Nobel N.V.

The Valspar Corporation

The Sherwin-Williams Company

BASF SE

Axalta Coating Systems

KANSAI PAINT CO., LTD

Beckers Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

NOF METAL COATINGS GROUP

UMC

AFP METAL PRODUCTS

AkzoNobel Paints

Alucoil

China Powder Coating

The Magni Group, Inc.

Guangzhou Cm Paint & Coating Co., Ltd.

3A composites

FameLine Products Co.,Ltd.

The main points which are answered and covered in this Report are-

What will be the total Metal Coatings Market in the coming years till 2024?

What will be the key factors which will be overall affecting the industry?

What are the various challenges addressed?

Which are the major companies included?

Metal Coatings Market report Synopsis

Strategic recommendations in key business sections in light of the market estimations.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Metal Coatings Market , thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Metal Coatings Market.

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Metal Coatings Market

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Growing building & construction, automotive, and appliances industries

High demand for metal coatings from the Asia-Pacific region

Demand for fluoropolymer resin type continues to grow in the building & construction market

Fluctuating raw material costs

Volatility in raw material prices

Composite material replacing painted aluminum, steel sheets in the building & construction industry

Metal Coating Market, By Technology:

Liquid Coating

Powder Coating

Metal Coatings market regions covers

North America

Asia-Pacific,

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

What this Research Study Offers

Global Metal Coating Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Global Metal Coating Market share analysis of the top industry players.

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants in Global Metal Coating market

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive Landscape

The global metal coatings market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Potential of the report

Key developments and product launches in the Global Metal Coating market

To get a comprehensive overview of the Global Metal Coating market.

Key parameters which are driving the market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

In-depth market segmentation

