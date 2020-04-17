Global Prom Dresses Market Top Manufacturers, Production, Price and Demand to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Prom Dresses Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Prom dresses is a kind of dress for girls on a prom for their graduation parties and other evening parties. Women also dress a prom dress on variety of parties. Prom dresses usually has specification of long, short and knee length.

Scope of the Report:

Prom dresses industry, prom dresses or dresses buyers are the highest search volume keywords. In addition all young girl dress is also concerned.

From January to February and from August to November, consumers search for the prom dresses most frequently. United States is the largest market of prom dresses, followed by Europe, which occupies more than 60 per cent.

Comparing the top two markets shows that the US and UK markets prefer different types of material. In the United States, Organza is the most popular fabric material for Prom dresses and the second widely used is satin; whereas the UK prefers to use polyester and chiffon organza as materials.

The worldwide market for Prom Dresses is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.6% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2024, from 110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Prom Dresses in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Pronovias

David’s Bridal

Rosa Clara

Oscar De La Renta

Carolina Herrera

Adrianna Papell

Vera Wang

Impression Bridal

Alfred Angelo

Jovani

Monique Lhuillier

Pepe Botella

Franc Sarabia

Yolan Cris

Victorio and Lucchino

Aidan Mattox

Betsy And Adam

Joanna Chen

Terani

Trixxi

Badgley Mischka

Cymbeline

Marchesa

Market Segment by Type, covers

Long Prom Dresses

Knee Length Prom Dress

Short Prom Dresses

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Prom

Festival Party

Social Dance

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Prom Dresses product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Prom Dresses, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Prom Dresses in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Prom Dresses competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Prom Dresses breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Prom Dresses market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Prom Dresses sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

