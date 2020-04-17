Global School Furniture Sales, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global School Furniture Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 137 pages with table and figures in it.

School Furniture is a kind of equipment used for students in studying and daily life.

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for school furniture in the regions of Asia Pacific, North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more high-quality school furniture. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of education expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of school furniture will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.

The worldwide market for School Furniture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 17200 million US$ in 2024, from 14300 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the School Furniture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

KI

Steelcase

Herman Miller

Knoll

VS

HNI Corporation

Haworth

Minyi Furniture

Ailin Technology

Fleetwood Group

British Thornton

Lanlin Teaching

Jirong Furniture

Smith System

Huihong Teching Equipment

KOKUYO

Metalliform Holdings Ltd

Infiniti Modules

Jiansheng Furniture

Ballen Panels

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Desks and Chairs

Bookcases

Dormitory Bed

Blackboards

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Classroom

Dormitory

Canteen

Library

Office

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global School Furniture market.

Chapter 1, to describe School Furniture Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of School Furniture, with sales, revenue, and price of School Furniture, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of School Furniture, for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, School Furniture market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe School Furniture sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

