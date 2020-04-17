Global Slide Stainer Market Size study, by Product (Reagents, Equipment, Consumables & Accessories), by Technology (Hematoxylin & Eosin (H&E), Immunohistochemistry, In Situ Hybridization, Cytology, Microbiology, Hematology, Special Staining), by End User and by Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Slide Stainer Market to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2025.

Global Slide Stainer Market valued approximately USD 2.4 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.70% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, growing automation in laboratories, and increasing healthcare expenditure are some of the factors driving the growth of the slide stainers market. However, the implementation of excise duty by the US government is expected to limit the growth of this market during the forecast period. Based on product, the slide stainer market is segmented into reagents, equipment, and consumables & accessories. The equipment segment is further sub-segmented into automated slide stainers and manual slide staining sets. The reagents segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing public awareness, and growing demand for automation in diagnostics and clinical research & Based on technology, the slide stainers market is segmented into hematoxylin and eosin, immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization, cytology, microbiology, hematology, and special staining. The special staining is expected to witness the highest CAGR because this technique provides additional information which cannot be obtained with H&E routine staining technique. In addition, it also enables researchers to differentiate between normal and diseased tissue samples.

The regional analysis of Global Slide Stainer Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share of the slide stainers market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Factors such as the highly developed healthcare system in this region, the easy accessibility to technologically advanced instruments, and the presence of major key players in the region are responsible for the large share of the North American slide stainers market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

 Reagents

 Equipment

 Consumables & Accessories

By Technology:

 Hematoxylin & Eosin (H&E)

 Immunohistochemistry

 In Situ Hybridization, Cytology

 Microbiology

 Hematology

 Special Staining

By End-User:

 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

 Academic and Research Institutes

 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Biocare Medica, Biogenex, Danaher Corporation, Elitechgroup, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, General Data Company Inc, Hardy Diagnostics, Merck Group, Sakura Finetechnical and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Slide Stainer Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

