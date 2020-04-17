Global Smart Water Cooler Market 2019 Growth, Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Top Manufacturers and Forecast 2024

Global Smart Water Cooler Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Smart Water Cooler market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Water Cooler market will register a -0.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 570 million by 2024, from US$ 580 million in 2019.

Smart water coolers are different compared with traditional water coolers. The products usually have functions of temperature control, LCD display, self-cleaning or app control, which are not included in the traditional water coolers. Smart water coolers tend to be more energy efficient, humane and environmental friendly.

In the coming years the demand for smart water coolers in the regions of North America and China that is expected to drive the market for more advanced smart water coolers. Increasing of life quality fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of smart water coolers in developing countries will drive growth in global market.

Globally, the smart water coolers industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of smart water coolers is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Waterlogic, Midea, Angel and Honeywell etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their smart water coolers and related services. At the same time, China, occupied 56.28% sales market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global smart water coolers industry because of their market share of smart water coolers.

The Smart Water Cooler Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Bottled Water Dispenser or Bottled Water Cooler (BWC)

Point-of-Use (POU)

Segmentation by application:

Household Use

Commercial Use

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Waterlogic

Midea

Angel

Honeywell

Culligan

Champ

Oasis

Primo

Whirlpool

Haier

Lamo

Qinyuan

Aqua Clara

Panasonic

Aux

Cosmetal

Quench

Chigo

Newair

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Water Cooler market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Smart Water Cooler market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Water Cooler players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Water Cooler with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Smart Water Cooler submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart Water Cooler Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Smart Water Cooler Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Smart Water Cooler Segment by Type

2.2.1 Company Formations

2.2.2 Company Law Compliance Services

2.2.3 Corporate Governance Services

2.3 Smart Water Cooler Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Smart Water Cooler Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Smart Water Cooler Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Smart Water Cooler Segment by Application

Chapter Three: Global Smart Water Cooler by Players

3.1 Global Smart Water Cooler Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Smart Water Cooler Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Smart Water Cooler Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Smart Water Cooler Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

Chapter Four: Smart Water Cooler by Regions

4.1 Smart Water Cooler Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Smart Water Cooler Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Smart Water Cooler Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Smart Water Cooler Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Smart Water Cooler Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Smart Water Cooler Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Smart Water Cooler Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

………………….Continued

