Global Superdisintegrants Market Size study, by Type (Synthetic, Natural, Others), by Formulation (Tablets, Capsules), by Therapeutic Area (Gastrointestinal, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Oncology, Hematology, Inflammatory, Infectious) and by Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Superdisintegrants Market to reach USD 653.7 million by 2025.

Global Superdisintegrants Market valued approximately USD 318.4 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.32% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing demand for faster relief time medicines and rapidly increasing pharmaceutical consumption across the world are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Superdisintegrants Market. In a study, it is estimated that one-fifth of the healthcare expenditure is used in pharmaceuticals. People demand for solid forms of dosage having low response time are aiding to the growth of the market. For a long time, synthetic superdisintegrants were the standard in the industry, but now the innovation and advanced research in natural superdisintegrants have fueled the market growth. Some research shows that materials like karaya gum, soy polysaccharide, Isapghula husk mucilage, gellan gum, and locust bean gum are natural substances that might be used as superdisintegrants which are anticipated to further aid the market growth. Although, the rising interest in different methods of drug delivery, the oral delivery method is still popular because it is a painless and cost-effective method of drug delivery. Superdisintegrants are used in tablet-based drug delivery mechanism. They are added to pills or tablets facilitating them to disintegrate easily and faster when taken by a deceased person. The superdisintegrants are used under conditions such as Poor solubility of the drug, Poor gel formation, Good hydration capacity, Good moulding and flow properties, no tendency to form complexes with the drugs.

The regional analysis of Global Superdisintegrants Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Synthetic Superdisintegrants

 Natural Superdisintegrants

 Other Superdisintegrants

By Formulation:

 Tablets

 Capsules

By Therapeutic Area:

 Neurological Diseases

 Gastrointestinal Diseases

 Oncology

 Inflammatory Diseases

 Infectious Diseases

 Cardiovascular Diseases

 Hematological Diseases

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include BASF SE, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., DowDuPont Inc., FMC Corporation, Roquette Freres, DFE Pharma, JRS Pharma, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Merck KGaA, Corel Pharma Chem, Avantor Performance Materials, LLC, Nippon Soda Co., Huber Corporation and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Superdisintegrants Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

