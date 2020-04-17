MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Tortilla Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database.

Tortilla is a key component of Mexican cuisine which is a thin round of unleavened flatbread and is processed or made from two main sources, i.e., corn or wheat. Tortilla has been a staple food for the Hispanic population for decades, however, in other regions the product has been served in various sectors as snacks, wraps, etc. There are four main types of tortillas available in the market, i.e., tortilla chips, taco shells, tostadas, flour tortillas and corn tortillas. North America and Latin America account for more than 70% share of the tortilla market in terms of value due to the increasing demand for ethnic Hispanic cuisine in these regions.

Scope of Tortilla Tortilla Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a swot analysis of the key vendors.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gruma S.A.B. de C.V., PepsiCo, Inc., Easy Food Inc., La Tortilla Factory, Los Amigos Tortilla Manufacturing, Inc., Tortilla King Inc., Catallia Mexican Foods, Aranda’s Tortilla Company Inc., Arevalo Foods Inc., Azteca Foods, Eagle Foods Australia, Franco Whole Foods, Ol Mexican Foods Inc., Fiesta Tortilla Factory Inc., Rudy’s Tortilla

Segment by Type

Tortilla Chips

Taco Shells

Tostadas

Flour Tortillas

Corn Tortillas

Segment by Application

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Discount Stores

Food and Drink Specialty Stores

Online Retailing

