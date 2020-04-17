Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement/Implantation (TAVR/TAVI) Market Size study, by Procedure (Transfemoral Implantation, Transapical Implantation, Transaortic Implantation) and by Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement/Implantation (TAVR/TAVI) Market to reach USD 8,140 million by 2025.

Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement/Implantation (TAVR/TAVI) Market valued approximately USD 2,675 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Technological enhancements in transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure and Increasing number of patients suffering from various heart diseases such as artery diseases and heart failures are the main factors in the growth of Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement/Implantation (TAVR/TAVI) Market. Besides this, there are some risks associated with TAVR like valve leakage problem in which Sometimes blood leaks around the new valve because of improper replacement, the risk of vessel damage and high cost associated with TAVR are the factors that hinder the growth of Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement/Implantation (TAVR/TAVI) Market. TAVR/TAVI is a process of replacing the heart’s aortic valve through blood vessels. Cardiovascular diseases arise due to improper functioning of aortic valves, which in turn need to replace the valve with a suitable procedure. In transcatheter aortic valve replacement process, a transcatheter heart valve is used for valvular heart disease patients who possess high risk associated with open-heart surgery and there may be life-threatening risks to the patient. With the technological development, the research in the TAVR sector is increasing rapidly, along with growing adoption of advanced devices & procedural methods and new innovations are leading to the adoption of transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure. However, TAVR devices are considered to be cost-effective in the case of high-risk patients and the TAVR method has reduced the patient recovery, reducing overall expenditure and therefore making a significant growth in the market.

Request for Free [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/HnM/QBI-BRC-HnM-67477

The regional analysis of Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement/Implantation (TAVR/TAVI) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Procedure:

 Transfemoral Implantation

 Transapical Implantation

 Transaortic Implantation

Enquiry About [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/HnM/QBI-BRC-HnM-67477

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, St. Jude Medical Inc., JenaValve Technology Inc., Bracco SpA, Transcatheter Technologies GmbH, Abbott and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement/Implantation (TAVR/TAVI) Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

Click on the link to Buy [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/HnM/QBI-BRC-HnM-67477