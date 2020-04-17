Researchmoz offers a latest published report on “Global UV Curable Inks Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

UV (ultraviolet) curable ink is a kind of inks, with ultraviolet light from different wavelengths and energy to make ink monomer polymerization into polymers in the connection of material, make the ink film and drying.

UV curable inks speed up the printing process by reducing the drying time while facilitating superior bonding. UV curable inks do not employ the use of environmentally harmful solvents, additionally; they do not cause loss of coating thickness and volume loss in final prints. This causes a reduction in waste, pollutant emissions and energy use. UV curable inks are being increasingly used in printing applications as they offer higher productivity and increased printing throughput.

Scope of the Report:

UV curable Inks industry belongs to a part of the chemical field. The product has many types, every company has their own types, mostly, and the product types depend on the clients demands, so the type of product is set by the customer’s demand.

There are many manufactures of the UV curable inks in the world, the largest company occupy about 27% market share, but the manufactures are dispersive in the world. The start-up company has more opportunity and challenge.

The price of foreign products is higher than domestic product price, and the property of UV curable inks is also better than the domestic. The manufactures in China should strengthen technology research and development and produce best UV curable inks product.

The worldwide market for UV Curable Inks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.3% over the next five years, will reach 3890 million US$ in 2024, from 1580 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the UV Curable Inks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DIC

Toyo Ink Group

Siegwerk

T&K Toka Corporation

Ricoh

Flint Group

Hewlett-Packard

Gans Ink & Supply

NUtec Digital Ink

Hanghua Toka

Letong Ink

Yip’s Ink

Kingswood Inks

Tianjin Angel Chemicals

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Offset Printing UV Curable Inks

Silkscreen Printing UV Curable Inks

Flexo Printing UV Curable Inks

Gravure UV Curable Inks

Digital Printing UV Curable Inks

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automobile

Consumer goods

Medical

Publications and printing

Others

