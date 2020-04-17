Green Manure Market Growth | Trends | Industry Analysis

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Green Manure Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database.

Green manure is created by leaving uprooted or sown crop parts to wither on a field so that they serve as a mulch and soil amendment.The plants used for green manure are often cover crops grown primarily for this purpose. Typically, they are ploughed under and incorporated into the soil while green or shortly after flowering. Green manure is commonly associated with organic farming and can play an important role in sustainable annual cropping systems.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered:

Redox, Black Kow, Agrocart, Bio Greens, Sumukha Farm Products, Bio Nature, Fertikal, Multiplex, Uniflor, Italpollina, CropAgro, Walt’S Organic Fertilizer, BioSTAR Organics, California Organic Fertilizers, Kribhco, National Fertilizers, Biofosfatos Do Brasil

Segment by Type

Leguminous

Non leguminous

Segment by Application

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

