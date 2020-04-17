Heat Exchangers Market Size to Hit USD $20,118 million by 2025: Analysis of Key Players, Trends, Drivers, & Challenges

Heat exchanger are devices responsible for transfer of heat, from one fluid to another and transfer of heat between solid particulates and fluid. These are used in cooling applications, such as in refrigeration and air-conditioners. They are distinguished on the basis of direction of flow of liquids. Therefore, depending on the flow of liquid these exchangers can be parallel-flow, cross-flow, or countercurrent. Moreover, some heat exchangers comprise multiple tubes whereas, some consist of hot plates with space for liquid to flow between them. In addition, they consist of heat transfer elements such as a core or matrix containing the heat transfer surface, and fluid distribution elements such as headers, manifolds, tanks, inlet, outlet nozzles or pipes, and seals. Furthermore, these are often used in the process, power, petroleum, air-conditioning, refrigeration, cryogenic, heat recovery, alternative fuel, and manufacturing industries, serving as key components of many industrial products.

The market for heat exchangers has considerably grown in the recent years in developing nations such as China, India, and Japan, owing to increase in investments in chemicals, petrochemicals, oil & gas, and heat ventilation and air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) industries. Moreover, shell & tube heat exchangers have enhanced demand across aforementioned regions, owing to its wide operating pressure, temperature range, and growth of chemical industry. In addition, high purity standards, stringent environmental regulations, surge of energy demand in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA drive the shell & tube heat exchangers market on a very large scale. The heat exchangers market was valued at $12,611 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $20,118 million by 2022. However, the increase in cost of raw materials used for shell & tube heat exchangers manufacturing is expected to inhibit the growth to some extent.

The shell & tube heat exchangers are process equipment’s that facilitate the exchange of heat between two fluids, which are at different temperatures while they restrict the blending of liquids. In addition, emerging trends that have a direct impact on the dynamics of the chemical industry include development of waste heat recovery heat exchangers and introduction of exhaust gas re-circulation coolers. The demand for heat exchangers is also expected to surge, with the growth of chemical, petrochemical, and oil & gas industries. In addition, rise in number of oil-field projects and development in infrastructure augment the market growth. However, the heat exchanger market is expected to decline with the entry of new vendors and startups.

The heat exchanger market is segmented based on type, end-user industry, material of construction, and geography. Based on type segment, the market is classified into shell & tube, plate & frame, air-cooled, micro-channel, and others (gasketed, welded, brazed, and finned tube). The plate & frame type segment registered significant growth during 2014 and is expected to grow throughout the forecasted years. The oil and gas industry segment is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. By material of construction, the market is segmented into carbon-steel, stainless-steel, nickel and others (nickel alloys, copper, titanium, molybdenum). Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe accounted for more than one-fourth share of the total revenue in 2015, followed by Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Key market players have invested in R&D activities to develop advanced products to cater to the demand for end users. The key players in the heat exchangers market include: API Heat Transfer Inc., Alfa Laval AB, Brask Inc., Hrs Heat Exchangers Ltd., Hughes Anderson Heat Exchangers Inc., Kelvion Holdings GmbH, Koch Heat Transfer Co., Manning and Lewis, SPX Corp., Southern Heat Exchanger Corp. (SHECO) and Xylem Inc.

Other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report) include: – Standard Xchange, GEA group, Hisaka Works Ltd., Cummins, Atlas Copco, Kirloskar brothers, Aggreko, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Smart Heat Incorporated, Swep International AB

Heat Exchangers Market Key Segments:

By Type: Shell & Tube, Plate & Frame, Air-Cooled, Micro-channel and Others (Gasketed, welded, Brazed and Finned Tube)

By End-User Industry: Chemical, Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, HVACR, Food, Beverage and Power Generation

By Material of Construction: Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel, Nickel, Others (Nickel Alloys, Copper, Titanium, and Molybdenum)

By Country:

North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA: Chile, Israel, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA

Table of content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: HEAT EXCHANGERS MARKET, BY FILTER TYPE

CHAPTER 5: HEAT EXCHANGERS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: HEAT EXCHANGERS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 7: HEAT EXCHANGERS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

