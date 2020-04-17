Heparin Market 2019| Consumption Analysis, Business Overview and Upcoming Trends Forecast 2024

Heparin Market covers the market shares, value analysis of various segments, competitive analysis, trends, developments, opportunities and key drivers across important regions in the globe. Also Heparin Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Heparin market.

Heparin, a highly sulfated glycosaminoglycan, is widely used as an injectable anticoagulant, and has the highest negative charge density of any known biological molecule. It can also be used to form an inner anticoagulant surface on various experimental and medical devices such as test tubes and renal dialysis machine

Scope of Heparin Market:

Heparin API is an anticoagulant (blood thinner) that prevents the formation of blood clots. With the accelerated pace of life and increasing aging population, global morbidity and mortality of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease are increased year by year. Heparin API is an efficient solution to those diseases.

Raw materials of Heparin API are mainly porcine intestine, bovine lung and bovine intestine, etc. China pig slaughter amount accounted for more than 50% of the world. It has most abundant raw material resources all over the world.

The classification of Heparin includes Heparin Sodium, Heparin Calcium and others, and the proportion of Heparin Sodium in 2016 is about 88%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Heparin is widely used UFH and LMWH. The most proportion of Heparin is used in LMWH, and the proportion in 2016 is 88.9%

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 40% in 2016. Following Europe, United Stated is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 36%.

Market competition is not intense. Hepalink, Bioibérica, Changshan Pharm, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Heparin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 1200 million US$ in 2024, from 990 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Heparin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Goal Audience of Heparin Market 2019 Forecast to 2024 Market:

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters; Company / Potential Investors; Association and government bodies.

Heparin Market Top Key Competitors covered, with production, price, revenue (value):

Hepalink

Changshan Pharm

Qianhong Bio-pharma

Opocrin

Pfizer

Aspen Oss

King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical

Bioibérica

Dongcheng Biochemicals

Jiulong Biochemicals

Tiandong

Xinbai

Yino Pharma Limited

Deebio

Based on Product Type, Heparin market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Heparin Sodium

Heparin Calcium

Other

Based on end users/applications, Heparin market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

UFH

LMWH

