Industrial Waste Management Market Outlook – Industry Growth Factors, Market Revenue and More 2018 – 2026

Industrial waste is a combination of solid, liquid, and gaseous waste generated and collected from various industries such as construction, oil & gas, chemical, nuclear, agriculture, and mining. It is a combination of hazardous and Non-hazardous waste. Chemical, oil & gas, and nuclear industries constitute the major share of the hazardous industrial waste generated each year. The choice of industrial waste processing technology depends upon factors such as availability of land, affordability, per capita income, and extent of funding by governments. Products derived from industrial waste include paper, wood pellet, and cement.

Nuclear, oil & gas, and chemical industries are dominant producers of hazardous waste. These industries are projected to generate even more waste in the next few years owing to the high demand for energy and chemical products across the globe. This is likely to benefit service providers engaged in collection, treatment, and disposal of hazardous industrial waste. Technical expertise, prior experience of handling hazardous waste, and adherence of government norms are primary factors that determine the contract for hazardous industrial waste management among service providers.

This report analyzes and forecasts the industrial waste management market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn & million tons) from 2017 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global industrial waste management market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for industrial waste management during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the industrial waste management market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global industrial waste management market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the industrial waste management market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein products and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global industrial waste management market by segmenting it in terms of waste type, Service, type, and region/country. In terms of Service, the industrial waste management market has been classified into collection, recycling, landfill, and incineration. Based on waste type, the industrial waste management market has been divided into agriculture waste, construction & demolition, manufacturing waste, chemical waste, mining waste, oil & gas waste, nuclear waste, power plant waste, and others. In terms of type, the global industrial waste management market has been segregated into hazardous and Non-hazardous. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for industrial waste management in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual size of the industrial waste management market for 2017 and estimated size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global industrial waste management market has been analyzed in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on service, waste type, and type of industrial waste management market. Market revenue and size have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global industrial waste management market. Key players operating in the industrial waste management market include Stericycle, Inc., Waste Management, Inc., Sembcorp Industries, Veolia, Suez, Reclay Group, Daiseki Co., Ltd., Enviroserv Waste Management (Pty) Ltd., Clean Harbors, Inc., and SA Waste. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global industrial waste management market has been segmented as follows:

Global Industrial Waste Management Market, by Service

Collection

Recycling

Landfill

Incineration

Global Industrial Waste Management Market, by Waste Type

Agriculture Waste

Construction & Demolition

Manufacturing Waste

Chemical Waste

Mining Waste

Oil & Gas Waste

Nuclear Waste

Power Plant Waste

Others (Renewable Industry, Water Industry, etc.)

Global Industrial Waste Management Market, by Type

Hazardous

Non-hazardous

Global Industrial Waste Management Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Poland Romania Hungary Slovakia Baltic States Bulgaria Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Asia Pacific is the leading consumer of industrial waste management Service across the globe

Industrial waste management service prices are highly dependent on the type of service, i.e. recycling, landfill, and incineration

Currently, Asia Pacific is the leading region in terms of utilization of industrial waste management. The region constitutes more than 50% share of the global market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Of late, concerns related to management of industrial waste have increased. This presents opportunities to service providers engaged in the industrial waste management business.

