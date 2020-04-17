Insightful Forecast on Expansion of Global Golf Cart Batteries Market During 2018 – 2028

Global Golf Cart Batteries Market: Introduction

Golf carts are generally battery-operated vehicles, simple in construction and have maximum speed of up to 31 Kmph, making golf carts safe and favorable vehicles to be used at public places such as railway stations, airports and tourist spots apart from golf courses. Further, golf carts are easy to operate and do not require trained people to operate them. Leniency in government regulations, coupled with simplicity in manufacture of golf carts, has boosted production of golf carts as well as golf cart batteries across the globe. Since, the battery is playing key role of power source in the electric golf cart like fuel in conventional vehicle. So, the type battery used in the golf cart is the matter of serious concern. As the range of the golf cart is totally dependent on the type of battery used.

In the current scenario of golf cart batteries market, lead acid batteries are holding dominating shares. Moreover, it is expected that the demand for golf cart batteries is significant shifting towards li-ion batteries and it is anticipated to remain most attractive segment in the global market throughout the forecast period. The higher advantages offered by li-ion batteries such as long battery life, higher load carrying capacity, long distance can be covered and relatively small in size are driving the li-ion battery demand in the global golf cart batteries market.

Global Golf Cart Batteries Market: Dynamics

Increasing urbanization, coupled with increasing industrialization across the developing economies across the globe, is expected to boost mall culture, hi-tech & smart housing projects, amusement & theme parks. Such development is in turn expected to fuel the demand for internal transport to carry people & goods, thus going to create healthy demand for golf carts in the future. Thus, increasing adaptation of golf carts will directly drive the golf cart batteries demand during the forecast period. Furthermore, golf carts are becoming a important part of various industries for internal transportation. Hence, growth of the manufacturing sector in the country is expected to create healthy growth opportunities for the golf cart batteries market.

The tourism and hospitality industry, which forms a major part of the service sector in developing economies like India, has always attracted significant investment. With increasing tourism activities, many companies are investing in the hospitality sector. This is expected to boost construction of new hotels, resorts/golf resorts and golf courses. Which is further going to create additional demand for golf cart batteries in future.

Global Golf Cart Batteries Market: Segmentation

The global market for golf cart batteries can be segmented on the basis of battery type, drive type, battery voltage, seating capacity and region

On the basis of battery type, global golf cart batteries market is segmented as:

Lead-acid Batteries

Li-ion Batteries

On the basis of drive type, global golf cart batteries market is segmented as:

36V Electric Drive

48V Electric Drive

On the basis of battery voltage, global golf cart batteries market is segmented as:

6 volts

8 volts

12 volts

On the basis of seating capacity of golf cart, global golf cart batteries market is segmented as:

2 – 4 Seater

6 – 8 Seater

10+ Seater

Global Golf Cart Batteries Market: Regional Outlook

In the global market of golf cart batteries, North America is expected to dominate the global market. This can be attributed to the strong golf industry in the U.S. and Canada. Moreover, Asia Pacific region is projected to register most prominent growth in the global golf cart batteries market. Owing to growing adaptation of golf carts in various applications rather than in golf industry. The growing tourism activities in the region is key point of attention for the positive outlook of golf cart batteries market in the future.

Global Golf Cart Batteries Market: Market Participants

Global Golf Cart Batteries Market: Market Participants

In the global market of golf cart batteries, the manufacturers are highly engaged in the manufacturing of high quality lead-acid as well as Li-ion batteries across the globe. The manufacturers of li-ion battery are anticipated to witness significant growth opportunities in the future with the increasing adaptation and penetration of li-ion batteries segment in the global market.