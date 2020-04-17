Intelligent Gateways Market -Top players are Aricent Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Intel Corporation, Advantech Co

The Internet of Things market has led to the rise of a new era of computing where intelligent applications are continuously monitored. Also, connected devices need to be efficiently controlled, thereby continuously transforming information into knowledge. By intelligently gathering and analyzing huge amounts of data, smart systems can constantly optimize business flows and automate industrial control processes thereby improving productivity, decision making, and financial results. In the IoT life cycle, intelligent systems continue to convert raw data into meaningful and actionable information. Intelligent gateways are essential for enabling high performance, speed, and resiliency. It plays an important role in the creation and deployment of a wide variety of new connected applications and services for diverse environments. Using intelligent gateways, unified solutions processes and collects real time industrial control data. It executes the business logic at the network edge based on real time conditions for scalability and high performance.

A major driver of the intelligent gateways market includes the exponential rise in the amount of data generated within enterprises. According to a Cisco Systems Inc. study, titled Cisco Visual Networking Index: Forecast and Trends, 2017–2022, global annual IP traffic is expected to reach 4.8 ZB per year or 396 exabytes up from 1.5 ZB per year, or 122 EB per month in 2017. This growth is expected at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26% from 2017 to 2022. The growth is majorly driven by the increasing number of wireless and mobile devices globally. Additionally, the amount of traffic from wireless and mobile devices will account for 7% of total IP traffic by 2022. Apart from this, various organizations undergoing digital transformation need to integrate cloud based storage with the legacy systems. Increasing need for data encryption to protect a company’s critical information, and demand for efficient disaster recovery and backup has also led to the growth of the intelligent gateways market globally. Some of the major restraints affecting the growth of the intelligent gateways market include high implementation cost and challenges involved during the digital transformation process within enterprises. However the growth of 5G is creating many more opportunities especially in the developed economies globally. As per the Cisco Visual Networking Index: Forecast and Trends, 2017–2022, 5G devices and connections continue to hold market share of 3% of global mobile devices and connections by 2022.

The global intelligent gateways market can be categorized based on product type, connectivity, enterprise size, end-use industry, and region. Based on product type, the intelligent gateways market can be classified into lightly rugged, rugged, compact, and ultra-compact. The connectivity segment can be classified into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Ethernet, cellular, and others. In terms of enterprise size, the intelligent gateways market can be classified into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Based on end-use industry, the intelligent gateways market can be classified into IT & telecom, retail & e-commerce, education and research, government, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, health care, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, and others. Based on region, the global intelligent gateways market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Major players operating in the global intelligent gateways market include Aricent Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Intel Corporation, Advantech Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Maldivica Inc., Cisco Systems Inc, NXP Semiconductors, ADLINK Technology Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and many others. These vendors continue to invest considerably in research & development (R&D) in order to integrate advanced technologies into their solutions and introduce innovative products to increase market share. Also, these vendors continue to establish new partnerships with local players so as to expand their presence and increase market share in regional markets.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.