IT Services market by Type, Stage, End-User

IT services refers to the application of business and technical expertise to enable organizations in the creation, management and optimization of or access to information and business processes.

IT services are included System Integration, Cloud Computing Service, IT Consulting, System Support, etc. The service areas (application) are: Enterprise, Financial, Government, Healthcare and Medical, and Others. And Enterprise was the widest area which took up about 50% of the global total in 2016.

North America is the largest IT service market in the world these years, and USA is the largest consumption countries of IT services in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 36% the global market in 2016 (90% of North America IT service market), while Europe was about 29%, and Japan is followed with the share about 13.5%.

USA, UK, Japan and India are now the key developers of IT services. There are some vendors with poor quality or introduced products, but the Chinese market is still controlled by the abroad vendors. And the high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas providers.

IBM, HP, Fujitsu, Accenture, CSC, Lookheed, Capgemini, NTT Data, SAIC, Xerox, Oracle, Hitachi, NCC, ADP, NEC, TCS, Infosys, Atos, Wipro, HCL Tech, BT Global Services, and Capita are the key suppliers in the global IT services market. Top 10 took up about 23.8% of the global market in 2016. Abroad vendors took up more than 50% of the Chinese market. IBM, HP, Fujitsu, Accenture is the most popular IT services in the world.

Note: CSC and HPE (HP) are merger into DXC Technology in Q3 2017, the Data of the former CSC is temporarily added to HP in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the IT Services market will register a 2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1150600 million by 2024, from US$ 1011000 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in IT Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IT Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This repo0.rt also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Highlights of the Global IT Services report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the IT Services market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global IT Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of IT Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global IT Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the IT Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of IT Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

