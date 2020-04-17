Latest Updated Report on Global Acrylic Ester Market 2024 | by Major Companies: Arkema SA, BASF SE, Sibur Holding, Evonik Industries, Hexion, LG Chem, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Sasol Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company

This Global Acrylic Ester Market report is a window to the Global Acrylic Ester Market which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and market trends are. The report also contains the drivers and restraints for the Global Acrylic Ester Market that are derived from SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces and shows the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. The regional segmentation includes the historical and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Global Acrylic Ester Market accounted for USD 7621.8 million in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Manufacturers in Acrylic Esters Market:

Arkema SA,

BASF SE,

Sibur Holding,

Evonik Industries,

Hexion,

LG Chem,

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation,

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.,

Sasol Ltd.,

The Dow Chemical Company,

Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.,

Sahara PCC,

CPJ Technologies

Highlights of the report

Detailed overview of the market

Key developments and product launches in the market

Key parameters which are driving the market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

In-depth market segmentation

Market Segmentation:

On The Basis Of Type: – methyl acrylate, ethyl acrylate, butyl acrylate, 2-ethyl hexyl acrylate and others.

On The Basis Of Application: – surface coatings, adhesives & sealants, plastic additives, textiles and others.

On The Basis Of Geography, the acrylic ester market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Major Market Drivers:

High demand of coatings in construction sector

Increasing demand of water-based coatings

Expansions of butyl acrylates in China

Market Restraint:

High fluctuations in raw material prices

Health hazards by acrylic Easter

What does this report delivers?

Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of acrylate esters market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in acrylate esters market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.

IGR- Growth Matrix presents analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in global acrylate esters market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

Competitive Landscape

The global acrylic ester market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

