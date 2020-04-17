LNG Bunkering Market | Outlook, Growth By Top Companies, Regions, Types, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecasts by 2025

The global LNG bunkering market was valued at $214 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $10,185 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 58.5% from 2017 to 2023. Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) is an environment-friendly and commercially attractive fuel used in ships. LNG as a marine fuel has gained importance in the last few years due to the upcoming regulations on sulfur emissions. Technical solutions for LNG supply infrastructure and on-board storage and processing are available.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1305499/?utm_source=SBL

The International Maritime Organization’s regulations of sulfur cap of 0.50% m/m (mass/mass) in 2020 for marine fuels, increase in ocean-borne trade, especially in ton-km travelled, and lower cost of LNG bunker fuel than other variants of ECA-compliant fuels are the factors that drive the development of the global LNG bunkering market. However, demand-supply gap for LNG bunkering is expected to hamper the market growth. Moreover, development of LNG bunkering infrastructure and regulatory framework is expected to be a key challenge for the market.

The global LNG bunkering market is segmented based on end user and geography. By end user, it is categorized into tanker fleet, bulk & general cargo, offshore vessels & ferries, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In 2016, Europe occupied the highest market share, followed by Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for one-third share of the global LNG bunkering market by 2023, witnessing substantial growth in the emerging countries, such as, China, India, and South Korea.

The prominent players in the global LNG bunkering market focus on product development and agreements as their key strategies to gain significant market share.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1305499/?utm_source=SBL

The key players profiled in the report are as follows: Skangas AS, Gasnor As, Statoil ASA, Barents Naturgass As, Engie SA, Bomin Linde LNG GmbH & Co. KG, Eni Norge AS, Harvey Gulf International Marine Llc., Polskie LNG SA and Korea Gas Corp

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, emerging estimations, and dynamics in the LNG bunkering market.

In-depth analysis of LNG bunkering market is conducted and estimations for key segments between 2014 and 2022 are provided.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market are provided.

LNG bunkering market share for all segments with respect to each geography is detailed in the report.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which provides a competitive outlook of the LNG bunkering industry trends.

LNG Bunkering Market Key Segments:

By End User: Tanker Fleet, Bulk & General Cargo, Offshore Vessels & Ferries, Others

By Country:

North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA: Chile, Israel, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA

Access Full Summery @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/lng-bunkering-market/?utm_source=SBL

Table of content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: LNG BUNKERING MARKET, BY FILTER TYPE

CHAPTER 5: LNG BUNKERING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: LNG BUNKERING MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 7: LNG BUNKERING MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

Similar Related report:

Electronic Tools – Market Research and Forecast, 2015-2025

More summary: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/electronic-tools-global-market-research-and-forecast-20152025-market/?utm_source=RR&utm_medium=SBL

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

We are instrumental in providing quantitative and qualitative insights on your area of interest by bringing reports from various publishers at one place to save your time and money. A lot of organizations across the world are gaining profits and great benefits from information gained through reports sourced by us.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

call answer Direct:+1-971-202-1575

call answer Toll Free:+1-800-910-6452

email [email protected]