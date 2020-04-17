Mammography Devices Market Report 2019- A Report by top competitors like Fujifilm, Hologic, GE Healthcare, Phillips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems

Mammography is a specific type of breast imaging that uses low-dose x-rays to detect cancer early – before women experience symptoms – when it is most treatable.

Market Analysis:

Mammography Devices Market accounted to USD 1.5 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Top Mammography Device Producers:

Fujifilm Holdings Corp

Hologic

GE Healthcare

Phillips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems

Metaltronica

Planmed Oy

Carestream Health

Gamma Medica among others

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing incidences of breast cancer

Government funding for treatment of breast cancer

Growing technological advancement in breast imaging modalities

Stringent regulations for approval of procedures

High investments in installing breast imaging systems

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type the market for mammography devices is segmented into film screen system, digital system, 3d system, analog system, biopsy system

By technology the mammography devices market is segmented into breast tomosysnthesis, CAD, digital. On the basis of end-users the mammography devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory centers, clinics and others.

On the basis of geography, mammography devices market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

