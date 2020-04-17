Mancozeb Market Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2024

Mancozeb Market covers the market shares, value analysis of various segments, competitive analysis, trends, developments, opportunities and key drivers across important regions in the globe. Also Mancozeb Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Mancozeb market.

Mancozeb is a grayish-yellow powder with a musty odor which is practically insoluble in water as well as most organic solvents. It is a combination of two other dithiocarbamates: maneb and zineb. The mixture controls many fungal diseases in a wide range of field crops, fruits, nuts, vegetables, and ornamentals. It is marketed as Dithane, Manzeb, Nemispot, and Manzane.

Scope of Mancozeb Market:

Mancozeb, one of the most widely used protective fungicides in the world, constitutes most of the market share of EBDC fungicides. At present, the major manufacturers of mancozeb are concentrated in UPL, Coromandel International, Indofil, Dow AgroSciences and Limin Chemical. UPL is the largest manufacturer of mancozeb in global, followed by Coromandel International and Indofil Industries Limited. Limin Chemical is the largest manufacturer of mancozeb in China and the fifth largest producer of mancozeb in the world.

Mancozeb is used in agriculture and it is used on a wide variety of food/feed crops, including tree fruits, vegetable crops, field crops, and grapes, ornamental plants, and sod farms. Other uses include greenhouse grown flowers and ornamentals, and seed and seed piece treatment. Recent years, there are some companies starting to research and development the product. The industry will form a much high concentration of global market competition in future. At present, the top five companies account for more than 80% of global market share in mancozeb field.

At present, India is the leading mancozeb consumption markets, accounting for over 28% of the global market. The United States, Europe and also account for a considerable market share. With the development of Chinese mancozeb production technology, its share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, mancozeb production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the consumption of mancozeb is estimated to be 250 K MT.

The global price of mancozeb is slightly floating in the past five years, and the global price is mainly depending on the leading company which has high production and high price. It is from 3752 in 2011 to 3686 USD/MT in 2015, and it is expected to decrease in future.

Although sales of mancozeb brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group does not recommend taking risk to enter this market.

The worldwide market for Mancozeb is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019

This report focuses on the Mancozeb in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Based on Product Type, Mancozeb market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Mancozeb

Maneb

Zineb

Others

Based on end users/applications, Mancozeb market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

Agricultural

Plantations and estates

Horticultural and ornamental crops

Others

