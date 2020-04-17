Medical lifting sling Market Report 2019- Applications, Demand, Sales, Regions Forecast 2024

Medical lifting sling report provides a microscopic analysis of the Medical lifting sling market by types, applications, players and regions. This report comprises of all company profiles for top players and brands and includes a synopsis of market definition, classifications and market trends. The Medical lifting sling market drivers and restrictions have been understood using the well-known SWOT analysis method. We’ve taken up their company profiles to truly understand these key players and brands. The 2016-2024 production, consumption, revenue, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, and market influencing factors of the Medical lifting sling market in the global level have been laid down in this report. The historical and forecast mandates for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa have been encompassed in the regional market segmentation.

Market Overview:-

The global medical lifting sling market accounted to USD 460.4 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Drivers

– Growth In Geriatric Population

– Increasing Lifestyle Diseases

– Increasing Number Of People Suffering From Neuromuscular Disorders

– Measures Taken To Prevent Overexertion In Personnel Handling The Patients

Restraints

– Difficulty in Using Lifting Sling in Obese Patients

– Lack of Skilled Personnel

– Reluctance Of Patients In Using Lifting Slings

Opportunities

– Key Challenges

Major Market Competitors: Global Medical Lifting Sling Market

Getinge Group Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. Medtronic Koninklijke Philips N.V. Siemens AG Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. Microport Scientific Corporation Guldmann Invacare Corporation Pelican Group

Benmor Medical, Winncare Group, Joerns Healthcare, LLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Prism Medical Ltd., General Electric Company, Etac AB, Danaher, Handicare, Cortland Inc., Silvalea Ltd., Barrier Free Lifts, Inc., Spectra Care Group, MEYRA GmbH, Vancare, Inc., Human Care Group, Accurate – Smart Battery Systems – GmbH, Oscor Inc., Neomed Management AS, Handicare, MedCare among others.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of material the global medical lifting sling market is segmented into nylon slings, mesh slings, padded slings, canvas slings, and other materials.

On the basis of end-user the global medical lifting sling market is segmented into hospitals, elderly care facilities, home care facilities, and other end users.

On the basis of geography, global medical lifting sling market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The global medical lifting sling market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical lifting sling market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

