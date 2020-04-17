Metal based Safety Gratings Market Revenue and Value Chain 2018 – 2028

Global Metal based Safety Gratings Market: Introduction

Gratings are regularly spaced collection of parallel and elongated elements generally made of metal. Gratings are widely used for safety applications such as prevention of slippage, machine guarding etc. in various industries across the globe. Moreover, significant range of metal based safety grating products are available in the market depending upon the type of gratings, material type and application for which it is supposed to be used. Manufacturers of metal based safety gratings are also providing customized offerings to the end uses according to the required dimensions and safety standards.

Furthermore, the market for metal based safety gratings is highly fragmented. Significant number of players are present in the market for the manufacturing and sales of metal based safety gratings. This is making the market highly competitive and forcing the manufacturers to provide customer specific product offerings. The growing number of industrial establishments such as manufacturing units, warehouses, factories for various industries along with their stringent safety standards is expected to fuel the demand for metal based safety gratings in the global market during the forecast period.

Global Metal based Safety Gratings Market: Dynamics

Rapid industrialization along with higher safety concerns are the two major driver for the metal based safety gratings market. The establishment of new manufacturing units owing to growing demand with increasing population is creating significant demand for metal based safety gratings across the globe. Moreover, in order to reduce the accidents and reduce overall downtime and enhance the efficiency of the industrial unit, the plant operators are increasingly preferring metal based safety gratings in their existing and new plants. However, the increasing penetration of fiberglass based safety gratings in the market is expected to hamper the demand for metal based safety gratings in the global market during the forecast period.

Global Metal based Safety Gratings Market: Segmentation

The global Metal based Safety Gratings Market can be segmented on the basis of grating type, metal type, type of bearing bar, by finishes, application, end use and region.

On the basis of grating type, the global market of Metal based Safety Gratings is segmented as:

Welded Steel Grating

Riveted Grating

Pressure Locked Grating

Aluminum Plank Grating

On the basis of metal type, the global market of Metal based Safety Gratings is segmented as:

Mild Steel Gratings

Stainless Steel Gratings

Aluminum Gratings

On the basis of type of bearing bar, the global market of Metal based Safety Gratings is segmented as:

Flat Type Grating

I Bar Grating

Serrated Type Grating

Press-locked Steel Bar Grating

On the basis of top finish, the global market of Metal based Safety Gratings is segmented as:

Galvanized

Powder Coated Gratings

On the basis of application, the global market of Metal based Safety Gratings is segmented as:

Architecture

Walkways

Ladders & Stair Treads

Work Platforms

Machine Guarding

Vehicle Steps

Equipment Steps and Platforms

On the basis of end use, the global market of Metal based Safety Gratings is segmented as:

Commercial

Industrial Manufacturing Petrochemical Construction & Mining Oil & Gas Automotive Others



Global Metal based Safety Gratings Market: Regional Outlook

Growing industrialization and increasing demand from Asia Pacific region is catching the eyes of many manufacturers to invest in the region and enhance their market share. Hence, growing investment in the region for the establishment of various industries is anticipated to create healthy demand for metal based safety gratings products during the forecast period. The rapidly growing economies of countries such as India and China are anticipated to be major contributors for the positive outlook of the metal based safety gratings market during the forecast period. North America and European market for metal based safety gratings is also anticipated to grow with significant pace owing to the strict safety standards mandated by the governments of the respective countries in these regions. Additionally, Middle East and African market for metal based safety gratings is also expected to witness significant demand growth in the future owing to increasing focus on industrial development in the region.

Global Metal based Safety Gratings Market: Market Participants

List of some of the manufacturers engaged in the sales and manufacturing of metal based safety gratings from across the globe are:

Metalex, a Jason Company

BarnettBates Corporation

OHIO GRATINGS, INC

Amico. A Gibraltar Industries Company

NUCOR GRATING

Valmont Industries, Inc.

Harsco Industrial IKG

Ningbo Jiulong Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd (NJMM)

YANTAI XINKE STEEL STRUCTURE CO., LTD

Meiser GmbH

