Metal Detector Market 2019: Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2024

Global Metal Detector Market

The Report “Metal Detector Market” provides Key Benefits, Key Market Segments, Secondary and Primary Research, Analyst Tools and Models to 2024. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Metal Detector market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Metal Detector market will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 580 million by 2024, from US$ 440 million in 2019.

A metal detector is an electronic instrument which detects the presence of metal nearby. Metal detectors are useful for finding metal inclusions hidden within objects, or metal objects buried underground. They often consist of a handheld unit with a sensor probe which can be swept over the ground or other objects.

If the sensor comes near a piece of metal this is indicated by a changing tone in earphones, or a needle moving on an indicator. Usually the device gives some indication of distance; the closer the metal is, the higher the tone in the earphone or the higher the needle goes.

The major regions to produce Metal Detector are Asia-Pacific and North America, which accounting for more than 70% of production in total in 2015. North America is the largest production region (production share 45% in 2015), followed by Asia-Pacific.

According to our research and analysis, the leading five companies in the market occupies about 76% of the production value shares. Major manufacturers in the market are Minelab, Bounty Hunter, Fisher, Garrett, Teknetics.

The Metal Detector Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Very Low Frequency

Pulse Induction

Beat-frequency Oscillation

Segmentation by application:

Military

Archaeology and Treasure Hunting

Leisure and Entertainment

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Minelab

Bounty Hunter

Fisher

Garrett

Teknetics

Whites

Titan

OKM

Tesoro

Makro

Nokta

Treasure Cove

Big Sail

Viper

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Metal Detector market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Metal Detector market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Metal Detector players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Metal Detector with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Metal Detector submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Metal Detector Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Metal Detector Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Metal Detector Segment by Type

2.2.1 Company Formations

2.2.2 Company Law Compliance Services

2.2.3 Corporate Governance Services

2.3 Metal Detector Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Metal Detector Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Metal Detector Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Metal Detector Segment by Application

Chapter Three: Global Metal Detector by Players

3.1 Global Metal Detector Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Metal Detector Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Metal Detector Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Metal Detector Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

Chapter Four: Metal Detector by Regions

4.1 Metal Detector Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Metal Detector Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Metal Detector Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Metal Detector Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Metal Detector Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Metal Detector Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Metal Detector Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

………………….Continued

