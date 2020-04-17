Microturbines Market – Emerging Growth, Competitive Intelligence and Tracking Report Forecasts to 2017-2025

Microturbines can be described as a small scale power generating equipment that produce electrical power by burning either gaseous or liquid fuels. The combustion of these fuels in the turbine produces high speed rotation of the turbine shaft, which then turns an electrical generator for producing electrical power.

Microturbines can work using an array of liquid and gaseous fuels including natural gas, biogas, sour gases, gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and heating oil. Microturbines operate at high speeds and are mainly used for power generation or for CHP (combined heat and power) applications similar to gas turbines. They have low emission combustion systems, whose emission performance is comparable to that of larger gas turbines. Microturbines also have an uptime of around 99% with potential for reduced maintenance and are highly reliable and durable for generating continuous and high quality power.

Aging power infrastructure and poor grid connectivity in several parts of the world are expected to increase demand for on-site power generation around the globe. This, in turn, is anticipated to increase demand for microturbinesglobally. Moreover, microturbine systems can be installed in a much easier way in comparison to complex conventional power plants and can produce low-cost energy from much cleaner sources. Microturbine installations also enjoy incentives from governments and regulatory authorities. However, microturbines suffer from low fuel-to-electric efficiency, which is a major restraint for the market.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for microturbines at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global microturbines market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for microturbines during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the microturbines market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global microturbines market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the microturbines market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein power rating, application, and end-user are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Microturbines Market- Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global microturbines market by segmenting it in terms of power rating, application, and end-user. In terms of power rating, the microturbines market can be classified into 12-50 KW, 51-250 KW, and above 250 KW. Based on application, the microturbines market can be divided into CHP and standby power applications. In terms of end-user, the market can be segmented into residential, commercial and industrial. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for microturbines in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of microturbines for 2016 and estimated market size for 2017, with forecast for the next eight years. The global market for microturbines has been provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue has been defined in US$ Thousand. Market numbers have been estimated based on power rating, application, and end-user of microturbines. Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level market.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global microturbines market. Key players in the microturbines market are Capstone Turbine Corporation, Bowman, Ansaldo Energia, Flexenergy, Bladon Jets, Brayton Energy, ICR Turbine Engine Corporation (ICRTec), 247solar, TurboTech Precision Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Micro Turbines Technology BV, and Aurelia Turbines Oy. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global microturbines market has been segmented as follows:

Microturbines Market, by Power Rating

12–50 KW

51–250 KW

Above 250 KW

Microturbines Market, by Application

CHP (Combined Heat & Power)

Standby Power

Microturbines Market, by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Microturbines Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Australia Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



