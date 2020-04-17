Missile Composites Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

A composite material is a combination of two or more different materials, whose quality is superior to that of its constituents. Composite materials are used not only in a wide range of structural applications but also in electrical, thermal, and various other applications. In modern warfare, combat soldiers, their support equipment, vehicles, and other military hardware require personnel and ballistic armor systems for protection against a variety of enemy threats such as bullets, projectiles, fragments, rockets, and missiles. Ballistic resistant amours are also widely used for the protection of aircraft and armored vehicles, which are prone to attack by high velocity armor piercing projectiles, where a very high degree of ballistic protection is essential. For such applications, armors made of extremely hard ceramics as outer facings backed with high-strength metal alloys and composite materials are used. Widely popular armors are made of Kevlar reinforced polymer composites. Several advanced composite materials used for several missile applications. Composite materials are used in solid motor case, pressure vessel, interstages, payload adopter, ablative liners, and nozzle throat inserts of missiles.

For More Industrial Insights Get PDF Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=60729

Global Missile Composites Market Segmentation:

Based on missile, the missile composites market can be segmented into ballistic and cruise missile. In terms of fiber, the missile composites market can be classified in to glass fiber and carbon fiber. Based on component, the market can be classified into rocket motor case, propulsion system, radomes, equipment section, airframe, and others. The rocket motor case segment held a major share of the global missile composites market in 2017. This is due to the design abilities of composites to withstand high pressure and thermal loads for effective flight and propulsion systems of missiles. Composite has been a perfect choice of material in rocket motor cases for increasing the range and payload weight capacity of missiles. In terms of composite, the missile composites market can be divided into ceramic matrix composites, carbon fiber reinforced composites, advanced composites, and others.

In missiles, composites were first used in fiberglass-epoxy radomes of subsonic missiles and filament-wound rocket motor cases of strategic missiles. Missile composites offer flexibility in design to manufacturers to develop complicated parts with great shapes. Composite materials are efficient and the correct choice of materials, which can satisfy all the demands of the missile industry. Recent advancements and developments in composite technology using fiber-reinforced polymer composites have had a significant effect on the missile industry.

For More Industrial Insights Get Customized Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=60729

Global Missile Composites Market: Key Players

Prominent companies operating in the global missile composites market include Lockheed Martin Space Systems, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, San Diego Composites, Inc.(SDC), MBDA, and Airspeed Pty Ltd. In October 2015, SDC was presented a Special Commendation from NASA for its contributions to the development of the 3D-MAT material used on Orion spacecraft. The 3D-MAT material is an advanced TPS that is an enabling technology for future exploratory space missions.