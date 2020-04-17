Neon Gas Market Rising With Immense Development Trends Across The Globe by 2024

Researchmoz added latest report “Global Neon Gas Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Neon is a rare atmospheric gas which is odorless, colorless, tasteless, nontoxic, monatomic and chemically inert. Neon gas is principally shipped and used in gaseous form for excimer lasers, plasma displays, light bulbs, neon signs, and R & D laboratories. Neon is obtained from liquid air and it is mainly used in lighting.

Get a Sample PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2122310

Scope of the Report:

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 1.65% of average growth rate. USA and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

Neon gas can be classified into three types: low-purity product, high-purity product and ultra-high purity product. High-purity product is the most widely used products. Survey results showed that 56% of the neon gas market is neon lamp, 15% is laser industry, 15% is refrigerant industry, 10% is medical field and 4% divided among other industries. With the development of economy, these industries will need more neon gas. So, neon gas has a huge market potential in the future.

The cost of electricity is the largest single operating cost incurred in air separation plants. It is usually between one third and two thirds of the operating costs associated with producing neon gas.

The worldwide market for Neon Gas is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 48 million US$ in 2024, from 37 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Neon Gas in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Air Liquide

Linde Group

Parxair

Messer Group

Iceblick

Air Products

Air Water

Core Gas

Wuhan Steel Group

INGAS

Airgas

Matheson Tri-gas

Baosteel

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Low-purity Product

High-purity Product

Ultra-high Purity Product

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Neon Lamp

Medical Field

Refrigerant

Laser

Other Application

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-neon-gas-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024-report.html/toc

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Neon Gas product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Neon Gas, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Neon Gas in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Neon Gas competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Neon Gas breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Neon Gas market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Neon Gas sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/