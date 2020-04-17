New Trending Demand on Radiation Dose Management Market will grow at CAGR of 42% by 2025 | Top Companies Bayer AG, GE Healthcare, Sectra AB, Pacshealth, LLC, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare

Global Radiation Dose Management Market valued approximately USD 161.3 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 42 % over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Global Radiation Dose Management Market”. It aims to deliver a clear understanding of the industry which has been examined by using primary and secondary research methodologies of proven nature. It underlines different dynamics of businesses such as client requirements, products or services, demand factor, shares, and raw material. In addition, it further utilizes an effective analysis technique such as, SWOT and Porter’s Five analysis which helps to elaborate strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities involved with the business in this industry.

Top Leading Companies mentioned are Bayer AG, GE Healthcare, Sectra AB, Pacshealth, LLC, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Bracco Imaging S.P.A., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Qaelum N.V., Novarad Corporation

Rising concerns over radiation overexpose and growing focus on improving quality of patient care are some key drivers of the Radiation Dose Management market. Furthermore, rising adoption of nuclear medicine and interventional radiology is expected to create lucrative growth prospects for the market. However, lack of reimbursement policies for radiation dose management solutions is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Radiation Dose Management market is segmented into product & services, modality and end-users. The product & services type segment is classified into products and services. The solution segment is further sub-segmented into integrated solutions and standalone solution. Service segment is subdivided into consulting services, support and maintenance services, implementation and integration services and education and training services. On the basis of modality segment, the market is segmented into nuclear medicine, computed tomography, radiography and mammography and fluoroscopy and interventional imaging of which computed tomography is expected to hold major share owing to the ease of use and highly preferred among radiologists. Further, the end-user segment is classified into hospitals, ambulatory care settings and research institutions and academic medical centers of which the hospital segment is hold the major share due to rise in hospitals visits for treatment of diseases..

A SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five analysis have been utilized by team of analysts for the Radiation Dose Management Market report as well. Different dynamics of the entire market such as drivers, challenges, risks, opportunities, and restraints have been evaluated to get a detailed knowledge for making informed decisions in the businesses. It highlights the statistics of current market scenario, past progress as well as future outlook.

The Radiation Dose Management Market report analyses regions having higher potential such as, North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe including countries such as United States, China, Japan, India, United Kingdom and more, to give an outline of geographic scenario of this market. Few other major aspects such as GDP, and productivity are elaborated by using graphical representation. In order to acquire the knowledge of other key players and the global competition between leading companies’ noteworthy information and statistical data is included in this study. The report also elucidates the market drivers, trends, restraints and opportunities to give precise panoramic view, which is required for the development of strong business acumen related to Radiation Dose Management Market.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Radiation Dose Management Market Overview

Chapter 2 Radiation Dose Management Market Global Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4 Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Radiation Dose Management Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Radiation Dose Management Market Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Radiation Dose Management Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Radiation Dose Management Market Forecast