Off-road Vehicle Market Size, Share and Manufacture Development Analysis from 2018 – 2026

The off-road vehicle market has been forecasted for the period 2018 to 2026 based on revenue (US$ Bn) and volume (Thousand Units). This report provides forecast and analysis of the off-road vehicle market at regional and global levels. The study highlights the drivers and restraints influencing the market. The report also highlights the opportunities in the off-road vehicle market and underlines the technological roadmap for understanding the market.

The report contains value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global off-road vehicle market. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the off-road vehicle market has also been included that helps understand the competitive scenario of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global Off-road vehicle market by segmenting it in terms of application, fuel type, engine size, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation comprises current scenario along with forecast of the off-road vehicle market. The forecast provided is based on the compilation of current trends as well as the expected scenario in future due to change in technological, geographical, political, regulatory, and economic factors such as the rapid expansion of the electric vehicles market. Demand for fuel-efficient vehicles among consumers and government emission regulations have been considered while sizing the market.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global off-road vehicle market. The major share of the market is held by a few key players and the rest is fragmented among medium-scale manufacturers. Major players operating in the Off-road vehicle market include AB Volvo, Caterpillar, AGCO Corporation, Bell Equipment, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, Doosan Infracore, Escorts Limited, Hitachi, Ltd., Komatsu America Corp., KUBOTA Corporation, Liebherr Group, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Manitowoc, SAME DEUTZ-FAHR Italia S.p.A., Terex Corporation, and YANMAR CO., LTD. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The off-road vehicle market is primarily driven by rapid expansion of construction and mining industries, which in turn is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Furthermore, development of new equipment for the agriculture sector is another major factor propelling the off-road vehicle market.

The report provides the estimated market size of the off-road vehicle market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size has been provided in terms of revenue (US$ Bn) and volume (Thousand Units). Market figures have been estimated based on engine, fuel type, sales channel, vehicle, and region. Size and forecast for each major segment have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with a number of key industry participants and opinion from leaders to compile the research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be highly reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions and telephonic interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across regions. Primary interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global off-road vehicle market has been segmented as follows:

Global Off-road Vehicle Market, by Application

Construction and Mining Excavator Loader Dozer Articulated Dump Truck Rigid Dump Truck Motor Scraper Motor Grader

Agriculture Tractors Other Agriculture Equipment



Global Off-road Vehicle Market, by Fuel Type

Diesel

Gasoline

Global Off-road Vehicle Market, by Engine Size

<100 HP

101-200 HP

201-400 HP

>400 HP

Global Off-road Vehicle Market, by Region/Country/Sub-region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



