Off The Road (OTR) Tire Market Size, Growth, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand and Forecast Research Report 2018 – 2026

This report analyzes and forecasts the OTR tire market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted, based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (million units) from 2018 to 2026. The study involves the effect of all the factors that can contract or expand the market globally as well as regionally. The report also highlights opportunities in the OTR tire market at the global and regional level.

The report contains value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global OTR tire market. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis for the market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global OTR tire market by segmenting the market in terms of industry type, tire type, rim size, aftermarket industry type, sales channel, and region. These segments have been analyzed, based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation comprises current scenario along with forecast of the OTR tire market. The forecast provided is based on the compilation of the current trends as well as the expected scenario in future due to change in technological, geographical, political, and economic factors such as rising preference toward sports utility vehicles, globally, is expected to boost the demand for tires between 18” to 21” during the forecast period.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global OTR tire market. The global market is dominated by a few major tire manufacturers, which include Continental AG, Bridgestone Corporation, MICHELIN, The Good Year Tire Company, Prometeon Tyre Group S.R.L., Yokohama Tire Corporation, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., Nokian Tyres, China National Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd., JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., Trelleborg AB, Apollo Tyres Ltd., Quindao Rhino Tyre Co., Ltd., Titan, International Inc., and Balkrishna Industries Limited. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The OTR tire market is primarily driven by rising production of vehicles and high dependency of society on vehicles, which is booting the aftermarket of the tires due to rapid wear and tear of tires.

The report provides the estimated market size of OTR tire market 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size has been provided in terms of value (US$) and volume (million units). Market figures have been estimated, based on rim size, application, vehicle type, and regional segments of the OTR tire market. Market size and forecast for each major segment have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, and telephonic interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global off the road (OTR) tire market has been segmented as follows:

Global Off the Road (OTR) Tire Market, by Industry

Construction & Mining Excavator Loader Dozer Articulated Dump Truck Rigid Dump Truck Motor Scrapper Motor Grader

Agricultural Tractors Agricultural Equipment

Industrial Electric Rider Trucks Electric Warehouse Trucks IC Trucks



Global Off the Road (OTR) Tire Market, by Rim Size

<25’’

29’’-49’’

51’’-63’’

Global Off the Road (OTR) Tire Market, by Tire Type

Radial

Bias

Global Off the Road (OTR) Tire Market, by Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer

Aftermarket

Global Off the Road (OTR) Tire Market, by Aftermarket Industry

Construction & Mining

Agriculture

Industrial

Global Off the Road (OTR) Tire Market, by Region/Country/Sub-region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

