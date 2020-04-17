Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market Growth Opportunities and Advanced Technologies in Emerging Industry

Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market covers the market shares, value analysis of various segments, competitive analysis, trends, developments, opportunities and key drivers across important regions in the globe. Also Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) market.

Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) is a sea motor vessel used for transmitting cargos, goods, supplies, crews, and offshore exploration and production equipment across oil platforms. OSV supports marine offshore drilling activities through the transportation of offshore energy resources, and it also facilitates oil rigs installation process. It is mostly used by oil and gas companies for exploration and production (E&P) activities. OSV is operated by ship owners or by companies that take OSV on lease. In addition, OSV facilitates the maritime logistics operation for various other industries such as Subsea and Deep Water Mining.

Scope of Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market:

Deepwater production and exploration activities and investments by emerging economies in offshore exploration will drive the offshore support vessel market.

Oil & gas exploration and production activities are being carried out, both onshore and offshore, worldwide. The offshore oilfield business consists of the survey, exploration, construction, production, maintenance, upgradation of production facilities, and decommissioning. The activities at various stages of the oilfield lifecycle require different types of specialized offshore support vessels (OSV), which are suited for the project needs.

The offshore supply vessel market has been segmented into vessel type, depth, and region. The market has been further segmented, by vessel type; into anchor handling tug supply vessels, platform supply vessels (PSV), multipurpose support vessels (MPSV), and standby and rescue vessels, crew vessels, chase vessels, seismic vessels, and others. The AHTS vessels segment accounted for the largest share, 45% of the market in 2017, AHTS vessels are principal support vessels used for towing, anchoring, and supplying equipment to drilling rigs and production platforms, making them the largest segment of the Offshore Support Vessel Market. Demand for offshore drilling is projected to recover slowly, particularly in deepwater fields as oil prices stabilize, thus, helping the AHTS market.

On the basis of depth, the market has been segmented into shallow water and deepwater segments. The application of offshore support vessels in shallow water projects is estimated to lead the market, in terms of market value share of 70.7% in 2017. The shallow water basins in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America will play a major role in driving the Offshore Support Vessel Market. Shallow water operations are typically less expensive compared to deepwater operations. Thus, recovering oil prices will lead to a faster increase in offshore activity in shallow water basins compared to deepwater ones.

The OSV market is less concentrated, various enterprises have invested in fleet expansion, so as to replace older vessels, and enhance their position in global market. Key players in offshore support vessel market include Edison Chouest, Tidewater, Bourbon Offshore, DOF, Swires, Maersk Supply Service, Farstad Shipping, Hornbeck, Cosl, Island Offshore Management, Gulf Mark and Havila Shipping.

The worldwide market for Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.3% over the next five years, will reach 25000 million US$ in 2024, from 15500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Goal Audience of Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market 2019 Forecast to 2024 Market:

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters; Company / Potential Investors; Association and government bodies.

Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market Top Key Competitors covered, with production, price, revenue (value):

Edison Chouest

Tidewater

Bourbon Offshore

DOF

Swires

Maersk Supply Service

Farstad Shipping

Hornbeck

Cosl

Island Offshore Management

Gulf Mark

Havila Shipping

Based on Product Type, Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Anchor Handling Tug Supply

Platform Supply Vessel

Multipurpose Support Vessel

Standby & Rescue Vessel

Others

Based on end users/applications, Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

Shallow Water

Deep Water

