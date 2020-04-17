Ophthalmic Drugs Market Study by Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2023

Ophthalmic drugs market are preparations used for the treatment of eye diseases and disorders such as cataract, glaucoma, color blindness, diabetic macular edema, CMV retinitis, and age-related macular degeneration. The ophthalmic drugs market is witnessing significant growth, due to increase in prevalence of eye disorders and rise in use of combination therapies for treatment of ophthalmic disorders, especially glaucoma. Combination therapies have various advantages over traditional medication such improvement in patient compliance and efficacy. Moreover, surge in prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, rise in geriatric population globally, and change in demographics fuel the ophthalmic drugs market growth. The global ophthalmic drugs market was valued at $29,613 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $42,663 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023.

The ophthalmic drugs market is segmented based on indication, type, distribution channel, dosage form, technology, therapeutic class, and geography. Depending on indication, the market is divided into dry eye, glaucoma, infection/inflammation/allergy, retinal disorders, and others. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs. By distribution channel, it is categorized into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, drug stores, and others. According to dosage form, it is classified into liquid ophthalmic drug forms, semisolid ophthalmic drug forms, solid ophthalmic drug forms, multicompartment drug delivery systems, and other ophthalmic drug forms. As per technology, the market is segmented into biologics, cell therapy, gene therapy, drug delivery, small molecule, and others. Based on therapeutic class, it is classified into anti-inflammatory drugs, anti-infective drugs, anti-glaucoma drugs, and anti-allergy drugs. Based on geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

As per ophthalmic drugs market analysis, in the recent years, Asia-Pacific reported significant growth in the ophthalmic drugs market, owing to steady increase in the prevalence of glaucoma in the Asian population. In addition, increase in the number of people suffering from primary angle-closure glaucoma in Japan, China, and South Korea supplement this growth further.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global ophthalmic drugs market with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types and technologies globally.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Abbott Medical Optics, Inc, Carl-Zeiss AG, Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd, Essilor International S.A, Hoya Corporation, Insight Vision Inc, Nidek Co. Ltd, Novagali Pharma S A, Topcon Corporation and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

