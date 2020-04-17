Osseoanchored Prostheses for Rehabilitation of Amputee Devices Market Analysis on Top Key Players and Business Development Forecast 2025

Global Osseoanchored Prostheses for Rehabilitation of Amputee Devices Market: Overview

Osseoanchored prostheses for the rehabilitation of amputees use a system of screws and fixtures attached to the thigh bone or femur of the patient. The implantation of osseoanchored prostheses for the rehabilitation of amputees involves two surgeries. An osseoanchored prosthesis provides more comfort and mobility as compared to the existing prosthetic limb. Another major advantage offered by this system over its conventional counterpart is that it can be used in all patients, irrespective of the length of the residual limb.

Global Osseoanchored Prostheses for Rehabilitation of Amputee Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing research & development expenditure to support the life of affected patients with missing body parts, rising geriatric population, and growing number of people with lost limbs across the globe are some of the factors likely to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 50 million people across the globe are severely injured in road accidents every year. The severity of these injuries sometimes results in loss of limbs. The number is likely to increase alarmingly to around 65% in the next few years. This is expected to increase the demand for osseoanchored prostheses for the rehabilitation of amputee devices across the globe in the near future.

Global Osseoanchored Prostheses for Rehabilitation of Amputee Devices Market: Key Segments

The osseoanchored prostheses for the rehabilitation of amputee devices market has been segmented based on limb, end-user, and geography. Based on limb, the market has been classified into upper limbs and lower limbs. Based on end-user, the market has been divided into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others.

Based on geography, the global osseoanchored prostheses for the rehabilitation of amputee devices market has been segregated into five regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global osseoanchored prostheses for the rehabilitation of amputee devices market in 2016, owing to rising number of product approvals, increasing prevalence of missing limbs, and growing geriatric population in the region. According to the National Limb Loss Information Center, there are approximately 1.7 million individuals living with lost limbs in the U.S. One out of every 200 individuals in the U.S. is estimated to have had an amputation. The most common reasons for amputation are vascular complications (primarily, diabetes), trauma, and cancer. In July 2015, the U.S. FDA approved the first prosthesis for above-the-knee amputations, with a new device called osseoanchored prostheses for the rehabilitation of amputees.

It is an external prosthetic limb that attaches to a fixture implanted in the patient’s residual thigh bone. Europe is expected to be the second-largest osseoanchored prostheses for the rehabilitation of amputee devices market, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. Growth of the osseoanchored prostheses for the rehabilitation of amputee devices market in this region can be attributed to the rising prevalence of back and neck/upper limb issues in the region. According to the sixth European Working Conditions Survey (EWCS), in 2015, 44.6% of workers (employees or self-employed individuals) reported issues with backache in the previous 12 months, while 44.4% cited problems with muscular pains in the shoulders, neck and/or upper limb. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a high growth rate from 2017 to 2025, due to developed health care infrastructure, high disposable income, large untapped market in the region, and economic development of countries in the region.

Global Osseoanchored Prostheses for Rehabilitation of Amputee Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global osseoanchored prostheses for the rehabilitation of amputee devices market include Integrum, Ariane Medical Systems Ltd., Ottobock, etc.

