Patio Heaters Market opportunities & Forecasts 2024

A patio heater (also called a mushroom or umbrella heater) is a radiant heating appliance for generating thermal radiation for outdoor use.

A burner on top of a pole, it burns liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), propane or butane, and directs the flames against a perforated metal screen. Heat is radiated from the surface of the screen in a circular pattern around the appliance. A reflector a top the burner reflects heat that would be otherwise lost upwards. This is because the reflecting hood is usually silvered which makes it a poor absorber of heat but excellent at reflecting infra-red radiation back. This reduces the amount of heat lost by conduction as silvered surfaces will not absorb infra-red light. The chimenea is an alternative to the patio heater for home use, which burns wood instead of gas.

Scope of Patio Heaters Market:

A patio heater, also known as an umbrella or mushroom heater, is a radiant heating appliance that generates thermal radiation in outdoor spaces. Patio heaters run on natural gas or propane gas. They also run on electricity. During the operation of a patio heater, heat is radiated in a circular pattern around the appliance. Patio heaters facilitate the provision of warmth in their vicinity.

The market estimations in this report are based on the marketed sale price of Patio Heaters. The percentage splits, market shares, and breakdowns of the product segments are derived on the basis of weightages assigned to each of the segments on the basis of their utilization rate and average sale price. The regional splits of the overall Patio Heaters market and its sub-segments are based on the percentage adoption or utilization of the given product in the respective region or country.

Major players in the market are identified through secondary research and their market revenues determined through primary and secondary research. Secondary research included the research of the annual and financial reports of the top manufacturers; whereas, primary research included extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs and marketing executives. The percentage splits, market shares, growth rate and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through using secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.

All possible factors that influence the markets included in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. The market size for top-level markets and sub-segments is normalized, and the effect of inflation, economic downturns, and regulatory & policy changes or other factors are not accounted for in the market forecast. This data is combined and added with detailed inputs and analysis from QYResearch and presented in this report.

The worldwide market for Patio Heaters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Patio Heaters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Patio Heaters Market Top Key Competitors covered:

Bond

AZ Patio Heaters

AmazonBasics

Napoleon

Blue Rhino

Lava Heat Italia

Bromic

Dayva

Infratech

Lynx

Solaira

Sunglo

Sunpak

SYMO nv

Based on Product Type:

Electric

Natural Gas

Propane

Based on end users/applications:

Commercial

Residential

