Positioning Systems Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market in US Forecast, 2018-2025

A positioning system (a assembly or device (component) associated with the goal of determining the location of a space) generally refers to the global positioning system (Global Positioning System). To put it simply, this is a satellite system made up of 24 satellites covering the whole world. This system can ensure that at any time, at any point in the earth, 4 satellites can be observed at the same time, so that the satellite can collect the latitude and latitude of the observation point, so as to achieve navigation, positioning, timing and other functions. This technology can be used to guide aircraft, ships, vehicles and individuals to arrive safely and accurately along the selected routes on time

This report studies the Positioning Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Positioning Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Positioning Systems in US$ by the following Product Segments: Portable GPS, Fixed GPS

Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company Esterline, Honeywell Aerospace, Avidyne Corporation, Genesys Aerosystems, Dynon Avionics, FreeFlight Systems, Innovative Solutions and Support, Garmin

The global Positioning Systems market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Positioning Systems.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Portable GPS

Fixed GPS

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Military Aircrafts

Civil Aircrafts

Others

Table of Contents

1 Positioning Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Positioning Systems

1.2 Classification of Positioning Systems by Types

1.2.1 Global Positioning Systems Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Positioning Systems Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Portable GPS

1.2.4 Fixed GPS

1.3 Global Positioning Systems Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Positioning Systems Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Military Aircrafts

1.3.3 Civil Aircrafts

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Positioning Systems Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Positioning Systems Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Positioning Systems Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Positioning Systems Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Positioning Systems Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Positioning Systems Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Positioning Systems Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Positioning Systems (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Garmin

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Positioning Systems Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Garmin Positioning Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Esterline

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Positioning Systems Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Esterline Positioning Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Honeywell Aerospace

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Positioning Systems Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Honeywell Aerospace Positioning Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Avidyne Corporation

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Positioning Systems Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Avidyne Corporation Positioning Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Genesys Aerosystems

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Positioning Systems Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Genesys Aerosystems Positioning Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Dynon Avionics

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Positioning Systems Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Dynon Avionics Positioning Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 FreeFlight Systems

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Positioning Systems Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 FreeFlight Systems Positioning Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Innovative Solutions And Support

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Positioning Systems Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Innovative Solutions And Support Positioning Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global Positioning Systems Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Positioning Systems Revenue and Share by Players (2013-2018)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Positioning Systems Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Positioning Systems Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

