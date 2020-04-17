PP Nonwoven Fabrics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market: Overview

The global polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market is gaining due to the increasing acceptance of nonwoven polypropylene fabrics for its superior quality in comparison to a host of non-knitted textiles. Polypropylene nonwoven fabrics are increasingly finding extensive use in hygiene products.

Hygiene product applications of polypropylene nonwoven fabrics mainly include adult/baby diapers, wipes, and feminine disposable products.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market for the forecast period. The report delves into each and every key aspect that could influence the growth of this market over the forecast period. Market size projections and revenue share of key segments are the highlights of this report. Apart from this, the report sheds light on the geographical distribution and competitive dynamics of the global polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market. The near-conclusive analysis of the market presented in this report could serve as a useful business decision-making guide for market stakeholders.

Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market: Key Trends

Across the world, rising geriatric population is stoking demand for adult hygiene products. The practices of adult hygiene products earlier common in Western countries is increasingly pacing up in other parts of the world. Rising awareness of importance of personal hygiene among the elderly, and rising disposable income are key factors behind the increasing uptake of adult hygiene products especially in emerging economies. Individuals with considerable disposable income are spending substantially on nursing and hygiene products for elderly people in the family.

Apart from this, polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market find substantial application in the automotive sector. Polypropylene nonwoven fabrics are used for floor covers, dash insulators, side liners, and air filter. The increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient transportation is likely to boost the polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market. Car manufacturers prefer nonwoven headliners as they offer high abrasion resistance. Polypropylene nonwoven fabrics also satisfy noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) requirements as per original equipment manufacturers (OEM) specifications.

Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market: Competitive Analysis

Key companies operating in the global polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market are Kimberly-Clark, Mitsui Chemicals, AVGOL, Berry Group, Toray Industries, and Fitesa. The global polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market features a moderately consolidated vendor landscape, finds the report. Expansion into regional markets and introduction of improved products is the focus of top companies in the global polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market.