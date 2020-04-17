Recent Update: IT Professional Services Market Growth With Global Players Revenue, Shares, Size and Forecast till 2025

The Global IT Professional Services Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Professional Services development in United States, Europe and China.

IT professional services offer an integration of services such as project-oriented services, ITO services, IT support and training services, and enterprise cloud computing services into business operations.

The high demand for IT professional services in technology, marketing, consulting, and communication companies have led to an increase in their adoption.

In 2018, the global IT Professional Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture PLC

Autotask Corporation

Capgemini SA

DXC Technology Company

Fujitsu Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (H.P.E.)

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Project-oriented Services

ITO Services

IT Support and Training Services

Enterprise Cloud Computing Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Technology Companies

Consulting Companies

Marketing & Communication Companies

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IT Professional Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IT Professional Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

