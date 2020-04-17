Report Explores the Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market (by type (single-sided flexible circuits, double-sided flexible circuits, sculptured flexible circuits, multilayer flexible circuits and rigid-flex circuits) and end user (consumer electronics and wearables, automotive electronics, telecommunications, defense and aerospace, healthcare, military and lighting)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Flexible Printed Circuit Board. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Flexible Printed Circuit Board cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Flexible Printed Circuit Board growth factors.

The forecast Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Flexible Printed Circuit Board on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report the global flexible printed circuit board market is projected to grow at a CAGR of x.x% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Flexible printed circuit board are one of the widely used printed circuit board. FPCB’s are highly efficient as they have interconnectivity solutions that are widely used in electronic devices having complex circuitry. Flexible printed circuit board consisting of a metallic layer of traces bonded to the dielectric layer. They are originally designed as a replacement for traditional wire harnesses. They offer multiple advantages such as reduce production cost, solve packaging problems, reduce weight and space, dynamic flexing and helps to improve aesthetics. Furthermore, Flexible printed circuit board can be classified in various types such as Single sided circuit, double-sided circuit, Multi-layer circuit, and others

The benefits offered by flexible printed circuit board such as reduction of size, weight and cost, design freedom and flexibility is driving the growth of flexible printed circuit board market. Also, use of FPCB reduces the number of interconnects that makes FPCB type the obvious choice of PCB for consumer electronics manufacturers. In addition, growing demand of consumer electronics for entertainment, communications and home-office activities and rapid growth in IoT devices across the world are likely to boost the flexible printed circuit board market. Also, increased demand for wearable electronics is facilitating growth in this region. Rising the awareness regarding the benefits of the flexible printed circuit in comparison with rigid PCB is also the enhanced growth of market. Going forward, growing demand for automated robots and rising the demand for flexible printed circuit board in automotive, semiconductor, aerospace and electronics industry is expected to create huge opportunities for the leading players in this market over the upcoming years. Moreover, the rising the use of flex circuit in the electronics wearable devices will be an important trend in flexible printed circuit board market.

Asia Pacific region dominates the global flexible printed circuit board market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its foothold throughout the forecast period. The factors facilitating growth in this region include increasing use of consumer electronic products such as the smartphone, T.V, and several other products, also increase adoption of wearable electronic products is driving growth in this region. Also, growth in various end- use industries such as Aerospace & Defense, IT & Communication, Automotive, healthcare and several others are facilitating growth in the flexible printed circuit board market.

Market Segmentation by Type and End User

The report on global flexible printed circuit board market covers segments such as, type and end user. On the basis of type the global flexible printed circuit board market is categorized into single-sided flexible circuits, double- sided flexible circuits, sculptured flexible circuits, multilayer flexible circuits, and rigid-flex circuits. On the basis of end user the global flexible printed circuit board market is categorized into consumer electronics and wearables, automotive electronics, telecommunications, defense ans aerospace, healthcare, military and lighting.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global flexible printed circuit board market such as, Fujikura Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., TTM Technologies, Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc. (MFLEX), Career Technology (Mfg.) Co. Ltd., Flexcom Inc., Nitto Denko Corp., NOK Corporation. and ICHIA Technologies Inc.,

