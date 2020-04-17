Retail Automation Market Size, Share, Trend Analysis, Growth Factor and Analysis by Its Key Vendors 2025

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Retail Automation Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2025.

In 2017, the global Retail Automation market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Retail Automation Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Retail Automation Market development in United States, Europe and China.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Retail Automation Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Retail Automation Market development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Retail Automation are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The key players covered in this study

Datalogic S.P.A.

First Data Corporation

NCR Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc.

Honeywell Scanning and Mobility

Kuka AG

Wincor Nixdorf AG

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Pricer AB

Posiflex Technology Inc.

E&K Automation GmbH

Probiz Technologies Prvt Ltd.

Simbe Robotics, Inc.

Greyorange

Inmarket LLC.

Arkrobot

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PoS

Barcode & RFID

Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL)

Autonomous Guided Vehicle (AGV)

Automatic Storage and Retrieval (ASRS)

Automated Conveyor

Market segment by Application, split into

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Single Item Stores

Fuel Stations

Retail Pharmacies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Retail Automation Market Size

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Retail Automation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Retail Automation Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Retail Automation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Retail Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Retail Automation Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

Chapter Six: Europe

Chapter Seven: China

Chapter Eight: Japan

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: India

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

