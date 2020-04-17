Rooftop Solar PV Industry: Global Market to Attain the High CAGR Value Market by 2017 – 2025

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for rooftop solar PV at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (MW) from 2017 to 2025. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global rooftop solar PV market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for rooftop solar PV during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the rooftop solar PV market at the global, regional and country level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global rooftop solar PV market. Porter’s five forces model for the solar rooftop PV market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

View Full Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/report/664/rooftop-solar-pv-market

The study provides a decisive view of the global rooftop solar PV market by segmenting it in terms of application. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for rooftop solar PV in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the rooftop solar PV market. Key players in the rooftop solar PV market include Sharp Corporation, Trina Solar, Pristine Sun LLC, Solimpeks Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, JA Solar Co. Ltd., Yingli Solar, Vikram Solar, Canadian Solar Limited, RelyOn Solar Pvt Ltd. and Sunshot Solar Co. Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report provides the estimated market size of rooftop solar PV for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of rooftop solar PV has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on application segments of rooftop solar PV market. Market size and forecast for each application have been provided in terms of global and regional markets.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/664

The report segments the global rooftop solar PV market as follows:

Rooftop Solar PV Market: Application

On-Grid

Off-Grid

Rooftop Solar PV Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Get A Glimpse Of Our Expertize @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/request-methodology/664