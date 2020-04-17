Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Consumption, Volume And Demand In Grooming Regions: Edition 2019-2025

Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Research Report 2019 to 2025 provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability.

Single-Ply roofing membranes provide great flexibility and UV resistance, can be installed in one layer using fasteners or adhesives, and come in a variety of materials including TPO and PVC.

This report focuses on Single-Ply Membrane Roofing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Single-Ply Membrane Roofing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Top manufacturers in Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market are: GAF, Bauder, IKO Group, Duro-Last, Johns Manville, Firestone Building Products, Carlisle SynTec Systems, BMI Icopal, Axter, Eagle Insulations, Sika Sarnafil, Flex Membrane International Corp, Fatra, Versico, Bailey Atlantic, Mule-Hide, Seaman Corporation (FiberTite), Imper and others.

TPO

PVC

EPDM

Others

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast

