Single Tooth Implants and Dental Bridges Market Report 2019

Single tooth implants and dental bridges market expected to reach USD 8173.48 million by 2026 from USD 4,375.41 million in 2018 at a CAGR of 7.19%. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, and the base year of 2018. This healthy rise of market value can be attributed to the better aesthetics and lesser hassles related to hygiene aid adoption of single tooth implants in the market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Straumann announced the launch of several new products, including a new two-piece ceramic implant and a mini-implant system at the 27th Annual Scientific Meeting of the European Association for Osseointegration in Vienna.This product will help in highly esthetic tooth replacement, especially in the esthetic zone.

April 2014, Zimmer Holdings, one of the major dental manufacturing companies, signed a definitive acquisition agreement with Biomet, Inc. (U.S.)

Download Sample Copy of Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-single-tooth-implants-and-dental-bridges-market

Key Market Competitors:

3M

Institut Straumann AG

Nobel Biocare Services AG

Danaher

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

TBR Implants Group

Dentsply Sirona

AVINENT Implant System

CAMLOG

Zimmer Biomet and more.

Customization with Discount Available on This Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-single-tooth-implants-and-dental-bridges-market

Segmentation:

Product

Single-Tooth Implants

Dental Bridges

By Material

Porcelain-fused-to-metal (PFM)

All Ceramic

Metal Alloys

Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Get Detailed Table Of Contents https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-single-tooth-implants-and-dental-bridges-market