Sleep Apnea Device Market to Reach USD 8800 Million Dollar Business by 2026

Market Analysis:

Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market is expected to reach USD 8800 million by 2026 from USD 7800 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Key Players in Sleep Apnea Device Market:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Natus Medical Incorporated

Nihon Kohden

CareFusion Corporation

Curative Medical

ResMed

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Limited

SomnoMed

BMC Medical

Compumedics Limited

NatusMedical

DeVilbiss Healthcare

Global Medical Holdings

Itamar Medical

Weinmann Medical Technology

Cleveland Medical Devices

SOMNOmedics GmbH

Deymed Diagnostic

NovaSom

Medtronic

Key Points:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. dominated the sleep apnea devices market in 2016, followed by Natus Medical Incorporated, and Nihon Kohden along with others such as CareFusion Corporation, Curative Medical Inc., ResMed, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Limited., SomnoMed, BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Compumedics Limited, NatusMedical Inc., DeVilbiss Healthcare, Global Medical Holdings, Itamar Medical Ltd., Weinmann Medical Technology, Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., SOMNOmedics GmbH, Deymed Diagnostic, NovaSom, and Medtronic.

Globally diagnostic device is driving the market with highest market share along with the highest CAGR.

Fingertip Pulse Oximeter is dominating the Pulse Oximeters Market.

Hospitals segment is dominating the global sleep apnea devices market in 2016 and this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Sleep Apnea Devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Drivers in Sleep Apnea Devices Market:

Some of the major factors driving the market for sleep apnea devices market are technological advancement, increasing prevalence of sleep apnea, rising geriatric population, and changing lifestyle, rising acceptance of home healthcare, increasing awareness of health, changing lifestyles, increasing aging population, rising prevalence of sleep disorder, improving diagnosis rates, introduction to new technologies which improves patient comfort, increasing healthcare spending, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable income.

Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Segmentation:

The global sleep apnea device market is segmented on the basis of

product type, end user and geography.

On the basis of type, sleep apnea device market is categorized into:

diagnostic devices and therapeutic devices.

In 2017, diagnostic devices segment is expected to dominate the market with 60.3% market share.

On the basis of product type, the diagnostic sleep apnea device market is segmented into

Sleep Apnea Device, respiratory polygraphs, pulse oximeters and actigraph systems.

Sleep Apnea Device segment is expected to dominate the market in future along with the highest growing CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period. On the basis of product type, the therapeutic sleep apnea devices are segmented into positive airway pressure devices (PAP), continuous positive airway pressure devices (CPAP), automatically adjusting positive airway pressure devices (APAP), masks, adaptive servo ventilation, airway clearance system, oxygen concentrators, oral appliances and accessories.

On the basis of end users, the global sleep apnea devices market is further segmented into

hospitals, sleep clinics, community healthcare and home healthcare.

In 2017, the hospitals segment dominates the global sleep apnea device market.

Based on geography the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

