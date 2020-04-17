Sleep Movement Disorders Market Revenue and Value Chain 2018 – 2028

Sleep movement disorders are the disorders disrupting during sleep and generally have undesirable verbal or physical behaviors which frequently result in insomnia and daytime fatigue. Movements during sleep are very common, especially among children. Sleep movement disorders occur in association with sleep during the specific sleep stages. Sleep movement disorders are a class of self-limited clinical conditions which are difficult to diagnose and treat. The classification of sleep movement disorders includes conditions that cause movement during sleep. Some of the major conditions are: restless legs syndrome, sleep rhythmic movement, periodic limb movement disorder, sleep leg cramps, and sleep bruxism. Amongst them, restless legs syndrome and periodic limb movement disorder are the most common disorder.

Restless legs syndrome is characterized by unpleasant sensations deep inside the legs. Periodic limb movement disorder is characterized by rhythmic movements of the limbs during sleep. Approximately 80% of patients with restless legs syndrome have a periodic limb movement disorder. Symptoms of sleep movement disorders include fragmented or broken sleep, daytime fatigue, and non-refreshing sleep. Sleep movement disorders are generally diagnosed with polysomnography. Polysomnography test records brain waves, the oxygen level in blood, heart rate and breathing, eye, and leg movements. Polysomnography is usually conducted in laboratory/clinics and in-home care settings.

Sleep Movement Disorders Market: Drivers and Restraints

Continuous improvement in the reimbursement structure and increasing prevalence of sleep movement disorders is expected to drive the growth of the global sleep movement disorders market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenditure in sleep-related disorders is also boosting the growth of the global sleep movement disorders market. Factors like high caffeine intake and high levels of stress increase the risk of sleep movement disorders. However, lack of awareness regarding the symptoms of sleep movement disorders reduces the treatment-seeking rate and further hampers the growth of the global sleep movement disorders market.

Sleep Movement Disorders Market: Segmentation

The global sleep movement disorders market is segmented by drug class, types of sleep movement disorders, distribution channel and region:

Based on drug class, the global sleep movement disorders market is segmented into:

Benzodiazepines

Opioids

Dopaminergic Agonists

Anticonvulsants

Others

Based on types of sleep movement disorders, the global sleep movement disorders market is segmented into:

Restless Legs Syndrome

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder (PLMD)

Sleep Leg Cramps

Sleep Rhythmic Movement

Sleep Bruxism

Based on distribution channel, the global sleep movement disorders market is segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

e-commerce

Others

Sleep Movement Disorders Market: Overview

Sleep movement disorders are abnormal movements that occur during sleep. The increasing prevalence of sleep movement disorders, especially in the developed countries of North America and Europe, creates lucrative growth opportunities for the sleep movement disorders market. Based on drug class, the global sleep movement disorders market is segmented into benzodiazepines, opioids, anticonvulsants, dopaminergic agonists, and others. Dopaminergic agents are considered the first-line treatment for restless legs syndrome. Opioids are generally reserved for patients with severe symptoms and pain.

Sleep Movement Disorders Market: Regional Outlook

Over the years, sleep movement disorders have been rising globally, where North America region is expected to contribute the maximum market share in the global sleep movement disorders market. Asia Pacific sleep movement disorders market is anticipated to grow at maximum growth rate over the forecast period. Lower cost structure and favourable medical treatment policies for foreign patients are factors boosting the demand for sleep movement disorders treatment from offshore patients, especially from the North America region. Thailand, Indonesia, and India sleep centers are providing treatment to offshore patients at cheaper prices. Whereas, low-income countries of Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions are expected to register a slow growth due to lack of basic knowledge regarding the treatment of sleep movement disorders. Lack of local clinical guidelines and public and private policies for sleep medicines are also impacting the adoption of sleep movement disorders treatment.

Sleep Movement Disorders Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global sleep movement disorders market are Cardinal Health, Inc., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Apotex Corporation, Egalet Corporation, Allergan plc, Pfizer Inc., and others.

