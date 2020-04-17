Slimming Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.5% During the Forecast Period of 2019 to 2024

The allure of an assortment of products to be used across a vast spectrum of consumers has opened up altogether new avenue in the Slimming Devices market. According to this report, Slimming Devices market will spawn into a multi-million dollar market and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR 9.5% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The Slimming Devices market is potentially benefitting from the varying standard of living of consumers. A number of brands are leveraging the potential of advanced production technologies to help them bring innovations in the Slimming Devices market. Some of the prominent companies vying for sizeable shares have been studied in detail. Their company profiles have also been included in this report. The various sales channels in the Slimming Devices market are hypermarkets/supermarkets, retail chains, and e-commerce. Of these, e-commerce is emerging as potentially lucrative sale channel of exploring new demographics in the Slimming Devices market. The ease and convenience of payments, along with the high level of security, are stoking the popularity of sales through e-commerce.

Market Analysis:–

Slimming Devices Market accounted to USD 7.4 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Companies in Slimming Device Market

VAKIND

Marvogo WAWAWEI

Foxnovo

Blue Idea

Velform among others

The slimming devices market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of slimming devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing obese population

Rising awareness regarding health and fitness

Government initiatives for promoting good health

Technological advancements

Market Segmentation: Global Slimming Devices Market

By Product the market for slimming devices is segmented into Electric Pulse Type, Vibration Type, Pneumatic Extrusion, Others.

By Technology the market for slimming devices is segmented into Cryolipolysis, Low Level Laser Therapy, Focused Ultrasound and Radiofrequency.

By Body Area the slimming devices market is segmented into Abdominal, hip, thighs and others.

On the basis of End User the market is segmented into Gyms and Fitness Centers, Wellness Centers, Home, Others.

On the basis of Distribution Channel the slimming devices market is segmented into Direct Tenders, Over the Counter and Retail.

On the basis of geography, slimming devices market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

