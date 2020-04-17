Smartphone 3D Camera Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2025

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Smartphone 3D Camera Market by Technology and Resolution: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the global smartphone 3D camera market was valued at $561 million in 2017 and is projected to reach at $9,280 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 42.3% from 2018 to 2025.

3D camera equipped smartphone is one of the emerging technologies that provide enhanced quality pictures and videos to end users. Currently, the latest smartphones are integrated with 3D cameras that can sense movements, while taking pictures and enhance the picture quality. Smartphone 3D camera has been gaining popularity among the young generation due to its attractive features such as real sensing of the object, clarity, and HD performance.

Stereoscopic 3D camera technology is the most preferred and cost-effective technology for smartphone 3D camera as compared to the time-of-flight technology. Stereoscopic technology is expected to drive the market significantly throughout the forecast period (2018-2025) and is expected to remain dominant during the market. Whereas, the time of flight 3D camera technology segment, is expected to exhibit a faster growth, with a CAGR of 43.8% during the forecast period, owing to its accurate sensing of the object feature.

Smartphone 3D camera is available in three resolutions, which include below 8MP, 8-16 MP, and above 16MP. High resolution cameras cost more than low resolution cameras, owing to the high cost of the components. At present, among these three categories, about 58.4% of the market revenue is garnered by smartphone 3D camera with 8MP-16MP resolution.

Key Findings of the Smartphone 3D Camera Market:

In 2017, the Asia-Pacific region generated the highest revenue in the global smartphone 3D camera market.

In 2017, the stereoscopic segment generated the highest revenue in the market.

The major players operating in the smartphone 3D camera market are Sharp Corporation, Leica AG, Sony Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Toshiba Group, Microsoft Corporation, Soft Kinetic Systems S.A., PMD Technologies, Pelican Imaging, and Samsung Electronics Limited. These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

