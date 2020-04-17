Spinal cord stimulators market Insights Report 2019

Spinal cord stimulators (SCS) also known as dorsal column stimulator is a type of implantable neuromodulation device that is used for the treatment of chronic pains in the human body. The device sends electric signals that blocks the pain signals so that the brain does not identify the pain.

Global spinal cord stimulators market is expected to undergo moderate growth in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. The market is expected to grow due to the rising levels of geriatric population, and chronic pain associated with this group of population.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Nevro Corp announced that they had received US Food and Drug Administration approval for its spinal cord stimulation system “Senza II Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System”, delivering HF10 therapy.

In January 2017, Abbott announced the acquisition of St. Jude Medical Inc., along with its entire product portfolio along with the pharmaceuticals division. This acquisition is expected to create a global leader in medical devices.

Key Competitors:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott

Medtronic

Nevro Corp

Stimwave LLC

Integer Holdings Corporation

Autonomic Technologies Inc.

LivaNova PLC

Nuvectra

Market Drivers

Rising levels of geriatric population globally giving rise to the population suffering from chronic pain

Rising prevalence of minimally invasive surgeries and technological advancements regarding the products available is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Side effects associated with the therapy and avoidance of the usage of this therapy in patients undergoing anticoagulation therapies as well as usage of any electronic devices in the human body

High cost of products and lack of proper reimbursements with the devices is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation:

Product

Rechargeable Spinal Cord Stimulator Systems

Non-Rechargeable Spinal Cord Stimulator Systems

Application

Sciatica

FBS (Failed Back Syndrome)

Arachnoiditis

Degenerative Disk Disease

Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global spinal cord stimulators market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of spinal cord stimulators market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

