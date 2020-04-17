Strength Training Equipment Market to Register a Stout Growth by End 2024

Busy lifestyles, lack of routine physical exercises, increased consumption of packaged, processed, and fast food are increasingly becoming the norm for the urban populace of the world. Stress levels are also hitting upsetting levels, especially among working middle-class populace residing in rapidly expanding urban spaces in emerging economies. Repercussions of these factors are highlighted by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and the swelling population of obese people across the globe.

The situation has worsened to such an extent that diabetes has become one of the world’s leading ten causes of death. According to the WHO, nearly 1.5 mn people died across the globe owing to diabetes-related issues in 2012 and new cases are being uncovered at an alarming pace. Obesity and associated health concerns are also on a worrying rise across the globe. The scenario has had a wide-ranging impact in terms of increased awareness regarding the need for regular exercise for preventing such conditions. As a result, the global population is increasingly focusing on ways of managing weight and leading healthy lifestyles. This has significantly benefited the global strength training equipment market among other exercise equipment.

This report offers an exhaustive analysis of the global market for strength training equipment. The report does so with the help of in-depth quantitative and qualitative details about the key segments of the market, historical data, and verifiable projections about the future state of the market over the period between 2016 and 2023. The forecast presented in the report is based on proven and industry standard research methodologies, inputs from industry experts, and assumptions. With all the detailed data, the report serves as a data repository covering every important facet of the market.

The rising awareness regarding the increased prevalence of chronic diseases and the central role played by unhealthy lifestyles on inducing them is the key factor driving the global market for strength training equipment. The rising consumer demand for improved and new varieties of these equipment is compelling companies operating in the market to focus more on innovations. The report states that the usage of strength training equipment will become more prominent in the near future as the trend of having regular workout regimens becomes popular among the global population and strength training equipment help improve performance for doing daily activities.

The global strength training equipment market has been segmented in the report on the basis of criteria such as technology, type, usage, and geography. On the basis of usage, the market can be categorized into two broad categories: commercial spaces, residential spaces. The segment of commercial spaces using strength training equipment includes sports centers and fitness clubs. Consumers opting for strength training at fitness clubs are mostly from demographics such as teenagers, aged, and working people. Aged people often prefer low impact and natural movement exercise equipment such as cable-based strength systems and air resistance equipment.

Consumers of strength training equipment across the residential sector, who prefer buying strength training equipment instead of having to rely on timely use in fitness centers, are rising at an encouraging pace globally. Rising disposable incomes and rising awareness regarding healthcare among women are the key factors driving the sales of strength training equipment across the residential sector.

On the basis of geography, the global strength training equipment market in the report has been analyzed for regional markets such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. In developed economies such as Europe and North America, the demand for strength training equipment is high owing to the rapidly rising ageing population and high level of awareness regarding healthcare and fitness. In emerging economies such as India and China, the rising disposable incomes are expected to encourage people to spend more on healthcare and fitness, thus driving the Asia Pacific market.

Some of the key companies operating in the global strength training equipment market are Cybex International Inc, Atlantis Inc, Jordan Fitness, Brunswick Corporation, Impulse Health Tech Co Ltd, Matrix Fitness, Promaxima Manufacturing, Rogue Fitness, Legend Fitness, Precor Incorporated, ICON Health & Fitness, and Hoist Fitness Systems.

