Sunflower Oil Market Trends, Segment and Future Growth to 2024

Sunflower oil is the non-volatile oil compressed from sunflower seeds. Sunflower oil is produced by compressing sunflower seeds commonly used for human consumption. Crude sunflower oil has a pleasant odor of sunflower and a mild taste.

As significant participants of the international market of sunflower oil it is possible to allocate Argentina, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the EU.

Ukraine remains to be the No.1 supplier of the crude sunflower oil due to its rich resources of sunflower crops. In 2015, the global market share of Ukraine is 30.1% in terms of sunflower oil production. The second largest producer is Russia, with the market share of 24.25%, followed by EU-27 and Argentin, which respectively account for 20% and 8% market share of global sunflower oil production in 2015.

The global market of sunflower oils is a competitive market with lots of local and multinational manufacturers. As a result, the concentration of sunflower oil market is very low. Top 5 players only account for less than a quarter of global market share in terms of production. Among these players, Kernel, from Ukraine, remains the largest manufacturer in the world, with the market share of 9.23% in 2015.

According to this study, over the next five years the Sunflower Oil market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 15800 million by 2024, from US$ 15800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sunflower Oil business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sunflower Oil market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Sunflower Oil value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Linoleic Oil

Mid-Oleic Oil

High-Oleic Oil

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Food

Biofuels

Cosmetics

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Kernel

EFKO Group

Aston

Cargill

Optimus

Nutrisun

Dicle Group

NMGK

Bunge

MHP

Creative Group

Tanoni Hnos. Sa

Standard Food

NT Ltd

Oliyar

Delizio

Risoil

COFCO

Region

Luhua Group

Sanxing Group

Pology Oil

Wilmar

Adams Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sunflower Oil consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Sunflower Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sunflower Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sunflower Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Sunflower Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

