Suprapubic Drainage Catheters Market Report, Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, Estimations and Forecasts to 2025

Global Suprapubic Drainage Catheters Market: Overview

A suprapubic drainage catheters is a flexible, hollow tube that is used to drain urine from the bladder. It is inserted directly into the bladder by making a small incision in the lower abdomen and not by inserting the catheter in the urethra. A suprapubic drainage catheters is used when the patient suffers from urinary retention, urinary incontinence (leakage), urethral injury or damage, or any other health problem, or has had a surgical procedure that requires use of a catheter.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/suprapubic-drainage-catheters-market.html

Suprapubic catheters are preferred over urethral catheters as they are more comfortable, create fewer chances of infection, and can be used in active patients with long-term catheterization needs. These catheters are generally made of polymers such as fluorinated ethylene (FEP) or poly tetra fluro ethylene (PTFE) and are coated with silicone to provide extra flexibility and comfort with diminished friction. Suprapubic drainage catheters need to be replaced every 4 to 12 weeks depending on the type of catheter and the patient’s medical requirements.

Global Suprapubic Drainage Catheters Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global suprapubic drainage catheters market is expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to a multitude of factors. Rise in number of patients suffering from urinary, renal, and urogenital disorders such as urinary incontinence, urinary retention, benign prostatic hyperplasia, etc. is anticipated to increase demand for suprapubic drainage catheters globally. Moreover, increase in the global burden of various ailments such as cardiovascular, neurological, and gastrointestinal diseases as well as cancer has led to a rapid increase in the number of surgical procedures. This is likely to lead to increase in the usage of urinary as well as suprapubic catheters. According to The American Cancer Society, approximately 81,190 new cases of urinary bladder cancer will be detected in 2018 in the U.S. alone. As per the WHO data, more than 200 million people suffer from bladder problems globally.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=41177

Rapid increase in the global disease burden coupled with escalating demand for better treatment options is leading to a rise in demand for suprapubic drainage catheters. Other factors driving the global suprapubic drainage catheters market are increase in health care expenditure and development in health care infrastructure, rise in affordability, and increase in number of specialty clinics.

Global Suprapubic Drainage Catheters Market: Key Segments

The global suprapubic drainage catheters market can be segmented based on product, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the suprapubic drainage catheters market can be categorized into free drainage catheters and valve catheters. In a free drainage catheter, the urine is drained out directly and constantly from the catheter and is stored in a drainage bag. In a catheter valve, a valve is placed at the end of the catheter. The urine stays in the patient’s bladder and can be emptied straight into the toilet or bag through the catheter. Based on end-user, the suprapubic drainage catheters market can be classified into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. In terms of region, the global suprapubic drainage catheters market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is anticipated to account for a dominant share of the global suprapubic drainage catheters market due to rise in number of urology patients, presence of superior health care infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement scenario.

The suprapubic drainage catheters market in Europe is also expected expand rapidly due to increase in geriatric population, high number of surgical procedures, and rise in spending on health care amenities. The suprapubic drainage catheters market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Rise in population and rapidly developing health care sector in emerging economies in Asia Pacific are anticipated to augment the suprapubic drainage catheters market in the region during the forecast period.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=41177

Global Suprapubic Drainage Catheters Market: Key Players

Key players in the global suprapubic drainage catheters market include Amecath, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Medical, Degania Silicone Ltd., Urovision GmbH, UroTech Inc., and UroMed.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com