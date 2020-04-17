Swimwear Market Size, Share, Price | Industry Report, 2024

Swimwear market is a costume specially designed for people engaged in water-based activity or water sports such as swimming, water polo, surfing, water skiing, or even leisure activities such as sun bathing. It protects the wearer from chlorinated water in swimming pools and sea water, which contains salts that can cause skin rashes. It is manufactured using different types of fabrics such as polyester, nylon, spandex and other blended fibers, as they offer high elasticity, high drapability & comfort required for performing various water activities. Moreover, swimwear gains popularity as a semi-casual wear as the consumer nowadays prefers wearing these for pool parties and at outdoor venues such as restaurants, resorts, and shopping centers.

There is an increase in the use of fabrics with high thermal insulation, enhanced flexibility, adequate surface friction, and lightweight nature for the production of wetsuits/swimsuits. Neoprene, also known as polychloroprene, is a type of synthetic rubber, which is produced by polymerization of chloroprene and inhibits all the properties suitable for designing the perfect swimwear. Incorporation of neoprene fiber to develop fabrics for swimwear is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the swimwear market. Apart from this, factors such as expansion in product line, innovations in men’s swimwear, and introduction of multifunctional cover-up swimwear and beachwear also provide great opportunities for the swimwear market in the upcoming years.

Swimming is consider as a healthy and low-impact activity that has many physical and mental health benefits such as alleviating stress, building endurance, muscle strength, and cardiovascular fitness. It also helps maintain a healthy weight, healthy heart, and lungs. It is a great recreational activity for people of all ages. Growth in interest of consumer in swimming as recreational & fitness activity fuels the growth of the global swimwear market. In addition, swimming is the most popular sport in many countries such as Russia, China, India, Australia, and others Increase in participation rate of water sports also contributes to the growth of the swimwear industry. Factors such as growth in demand for luxury swimwear by women, increase in public or private swimming pools & clubs, and high penetration & acceptance rates of ecommerce platforms supplement the market growth. However, swimwear requires proper & systematic processing and designing of raw materials of various fabrics such as polyester, nylon, polypropylene, spandex, and neoprene to produce the desired texture, design, look, and other fashion attributes of swimwear. Price volatility of these raw materials affect the size of the swimwear market to greater extent. In addition, to cater to the fluctuating demand for different designs heavy inflow of investment for the R&D is required which leads to high cost of designing, thereby hampering the growth of the swimwear market.

The swimwear market is segmented based on fabric, distribution channel, end user, and region. By fabric type, the swimwear market is divided as polyester, nylon, neoprene, spandex/elastane, and others. Based on distribution channel, it is bifurcated into offline and online. Based on end user, the swimwear market is classified into woman, man, and child. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Haddow Group Plc, Nike Inc., Boardriders, Inc., Arena Italia S.p.A., Swimwear Anywhere, Inc., Adidas AG, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Gap Inc., Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation (PVH Corp.), and Perry Ellis International Inc.

Other prominent players in swimwear market are as follows.

Seafolly

Speedo International Ltd.

Huludao Derong Group Garment Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Diana Sport

O’Neill Inc.

American Apparel Inc.

Dolphin swimwear

Jade Swimwear L.P

Platypus Australia Pty Limited.

Pentland Group Plc.

